Want to double your Pay? International Master’s Degree Could Be Your Answer

95% of graduates receive higher salaries after completing their master’s degree.

74% of graduates report at least doubling their salary, with 43% seeing a fourfold increase or more.

Business and engineering graduates in the US experience average salary increases of 51% and 32%, respectively.

More than 40000+ students have chosen Prodigy Finance as their finance lender for higher education to study abroad. According to a recent study by Prodigy Finance, graduates who have completed their funded master's degree through Prodigy Finance are seeing significant salary increases, with 95% of its graduates reporting receiving a higher salary after completing their master’s degree.

According to the data, an impressive 74% of Prodigy's master's graduates have reported at least doubling their salary after obtaining their degree. Even more remarkably, 43% of graduates have experienced a fourfold or greater increase in their earnings.

Sonal Kapoor, Global Chief Commercial Officer at Prodigy Finance, stated, "We are thrilled to see the positive impact our funding has on our graduates' careers. These impressive salary increases are a testament to the value of higher education and the opportunities it creates. At Prodigy, we are committed to removing financial barriers for high-potential students to access the world’s best education."

Advertisement

The study also analysed salary increases by field of study. Business graduates saw an average rise of 51% in salary from bachelor's to master's degrees. For engineering students, the average increase was 32%.

These findings show the transformative effect of higher education. Master's programs provide students with advanced, specialised knowledge and skills in their chosen fields. This enables them to access a wide range of job opportunities in industries such as business, technology, healthcare, and engineering, which have a high demand for advanced degree holders. For example, MBA graduates in consulting, financial services, and technology tend to earn higher salaries due to the high demand for their skills in these sectors.

By enabling access to many top-tier educational institutions, Prodigy Finance is empowering students to enhance their careers and improve their financial well-being. If you're looking to advance your career and boost your earning potential, pursuing a funded master's degree with Prodigy Finance could be the perfect solution. Unlike traditional lenders, the company does not require collateral or co-signers, making it easier for students to secure funding. Loan applications are open for the Fall semester of 2024 and the Spring semester starting in January 2025. This allows you to secure your funding well in advance and focus on preparing for your studies.

Advertisement

About Prodigy Finance

Founded in 2007, Prodigy Finance is an international student lender that has helped over 40,613 international master's students attend the world’s top universities. To date, Prodigy has disbursed over $2.09b in funding to students from more than 150 countries.

Prodigy Finance is fuelled by impact investors and other privately qualified entities who invest in tomorrow's leaders while earning a financial and social return. Prodigy’s borderless lending model enables students to apply for a loan based on their future earning potential and not just their current circumstances and credit history.

Prodigy Finance Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments