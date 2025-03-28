Skill vs. Chance: The definitive guide to understanding game mechanics

The online gaming segment in India is growing by the passing day. It is evolving to new heights especially with skill-based Real Money Games (RMG) emerging as a powerhouse in the digital economy. The market showed a new ascent as it experienced 23% growth in the financial year 2024, rising from $3.1 billion in FY23 to $3.8 billion in FY24.

It has been an upward spiral ever since then. Yet, the sector is plagued by a perpetual misconception, i.e., the conflation of skill-based gaming with chance-based. One difference that often goes unnoticed here is that chance-based games rely solely on luck, whereas skill-based games, like those on Zupee, demand genuine expertise and strategic thinking.

Here are five key behavioral principles that differentiate these gaming experiences:

1. Skill Trumps Luck

In skill-based games, experienced users consistently outperform novices. Think of chess or strategic board games – the more you understand the game, the better are your chances of winning.

2. Users’ Decision Matters

Users can significantly influence game outcomes through deliberate choices. The ability to make decisions or strategically decide when to pull back in the game reflects skills. That is counted as a well-thought decision and thus not making it a random chance when the users win or lose - it is their decisions that drive the result.

3. Performance Correlates with Ability

Winning percentages directly reflect a user's expertise. As users develop their skills, their success rates naturally improve. This stands in stark contrast to games of pure chance, where outcomes remain unpredictable.

4. Learning Curve Matters

Skill-based games drive continuous learning. Users improve with practice, developing faster reflexes, better strategies, and more nuanced understanding of game mechanics.

5. Exceptional Performance is Possible

Top users can maintain high win rates through strategic prowess - something unimaginable in luck-based games like slot machines.

Leading online gaming platforms have embraced rigorous testing methodologies to validate the skill factor in their games. By setting robust standards, they're not just creating entertainment - they're building a responsible, transparent gaming ecosystem that respects user intelligence and skill.

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

