NRI Banking Fundamentals: Key RBI Rules NRIs Should Track

The rules for NRI Savings Accounts in India are far stricter than those of Resident Bank Accounts, and therefore, very much compliance based. Therefore, all NRIs holding bank accounts in India should ensure they comply with all new rules and guidelines for easy and trouble-free banking.

NRI Banking in India primarily involves operating an NRI savings account. Depending on the account type, NRIs may deposit overseas income or income earned in India, subject to RBI and FEMA regulations. There are set rules for each type of account, which will define how funds can be deposited, withdrawn and transferred.

Account Classification and Account Usage

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NRIs must consider the different compliance guidelines by RBI for resident and non-resident savings accounts. Upon becoming an NRI, resident savings accounts must be converted to NRO savings account or closed. Using a resident account after changing your residency could create future compliance problems.

For NRI accounts, the flow of funds in and out of the account is related to the source of the income. For example, funds earned outside of India will be required to be deposited in NRE savings account. Whereas, funds earned within India must be deposited into NRO savings accounts. Repatriation rules also differ by account type. NRE account funds are fully repatriable, whereas repatriation from NRO accounts is permitted up to USD 1 million per financial year, subject to taxes and documentation

It is helpful to utilise the correct account for the proper reason to avoid compliance issues with regard to taxation, repatriation, and reporting obligations. In general, utilising an account consistent with the purpose of the account remains a fundamental responsibility for all NRIs..

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Staying Updated on KYC and Account Details

The Reserve Bank of India has made it mandatory for banks to keep all KYCs updated. NRIs are expected to follow this rule as well. Particularly for documents that may be approaching expiry or a change in personal information. These typically include:

Address updates

Changes in contact information

Renewal of identity, address documents or residency permits Failure to update these details could lead to:

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Account restrictions till KYC is updated

Temporary limitations on transfer of funds Regularly monitoring bank communications and responding to requests on time helps ensure uninterrupted use of the NRI savings account and reduces the risk of avoidable issues

Opening an NRI Account Online: Quick Overview

NRI account opening online is a straightforward process that has its own set of eligibility criteria. It entails:

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Who Can Apply

Non-Resident Indians

Person of Indian Origin (PIO)/ Overseas Citizen of India (OCI)

Seafarers and Oil Rig Employees How to Apply

When Overseas

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Click on ‘Open Account’ and enter your mobile number and Email address.

Fill in your details and upload your certified KYC documents along with photo and signature.

Your account will be opened on successful verification of the documents. When in India

Click on Open Account or visit your nearest IDFC FIRST Bank branch in India and carry all the requisite self-attested KYC documents.

Our branch representative will guide you through each step of the account opening process.

Your account will be opened on successful verification of the documents. Types of Accounts - NRE Account, NRO Account and Seafarer Account

Documents Required

Non-Resident Status Proof - Any of the following:

Visa

PIO/OCI card

Foreign Passport with PIO declaration

Continuous Discharge Certificate with Valid contract letter for seafarers

Resident Permit Overseas Address Proof - Any of the following documents mentioning your overseas address:

Passport

Driving license

National ID /Government issued IDs

Latest utility bill (mobile/gas/electricity/telephone)

Latest savings bank statement from a transactional account

Council tax bill

Resident Permit

Voter ID/Electoral card Identity Proof - Passport

Tax related

Permanent Account Number (PAN)

FATCA-related fields on the application form Other Documents - Recent colour photograph, an image of your signature (only for online applications)

Account Activation - Complete your Video KYC in minutes and get started with seamless NRI banking

Takeaway

Staying updated about NRI banking rules helps avoid disruptions and ensures seamless use of NRI accounts in India. Banks like IDFC FIRST Bank offer a host of world-class services for NRE account opening online. NRIs can earn interest at competitive rates with monthly credits of interest, free use of ATMs across India, 100% free digital access to the account from anywhere in the world, zero transaction fee on basic banking transactions, and much more.

NOTE: No VCCircle Journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

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