Building Alternative Investment Expertise for a Changing Capital Market

India’s private capital market is deploying less money across more deals, a shift that is redrawing the skills investors, founders and advisors need.

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India’s private capital market changed shape in 2025. Investors deployed less money across more transactions, wrote smaller cheques and took longer to close them. The shift, captured in the Bain & Company India Private Equity Report 2026 and the EY-IVCA PE/VC Monthly Roundup for May 2026, is less a contraction than a move toward selectivity.

What changed in 2025

Investment value fell about 17% to roughly US$36 billion, while deal volumes rose nearly 10% to around 1,700. Average deal size dropped from US$30.4 million to US$23.1 million. Traditional private equity contracted about 33%, while venture capital and growth investments grew about 18%. Sub-US$100 million deals rose from 68 to 117; large-ticket deals fell from 30 to 16. Exit value held at about US$34 billion, but exit volumes fell to 290 from 360.

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Why the shift matters

The change is not that capital has become scarce. In May 2026 alone, fund managers raised US$11.3 billion across ten funds, the highest monthly fundraise on record in a month that saw just US$2.1 billion actually invested across 76 deals. Dry powder is abundant; conviction is expensive. EY notes that bid-ask spreads between sellers and buyers continue to make deal closures protracted and often delayed. Access to capital now depends less on its availability than on the strength of the case put in front of it.

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The questions deals now turn on

That has changed what a transaction is judged on. Carve-outs from conglomerates and control deals in family-owned businesses account for 40% to 45% of buyout volume and in those deals the issue is rarely what a business is worth. It is how that business will be separated, governed and grown afterwards. Whether you are raising capital, evaluating an opportunity, advising a client or sitting on a board, you are increasingly asked to answer for governance, value creation and exit visibility not simply for growth.

What the evidence shows

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Capital is moving toward domestically anchored demand. Consumer and retail deals grew about 2.6 times year over year and manufacturing and industrials roughly 1.5 times, while IT/ITeS and healthcare moderated. In May 2026, financial services led at US$402 million, followed by e-commerce and infrastructure.

Exits tell the same story of discipline. Public market exits declined roughly 28%, from US$20 billion to US$14 billion, and more than 30 companies deferred IPOs after receiving regulatory approval. The share of US$100 million-plus buyouts exited within five years fell from 50% for the 2012–13 vintage to 23% for 2020–21. Limited partners have noticed: around 60% of funds surveyed reported that LPs now demand a stronger track record.

The skills the market is now rewarding

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With multiple expansion and leverage less reliable, returns increasingly depend on operational improvement, governance and platform-building, and Bain identifies artificial intelligence as a core value-creation lever. Understanding how capital is assessed and deployed is becoming essential across roles: fund structures, valuation, governance, risk assessment, portfolio management and exit planning. These are no longer specialist concerns. They determine whether a transaction closes at today’s valuations or stalls in negotiation.

Building the capability

To help build these capabilities, IIM Bangalore Executive Education offers the Navigating the Alternative Investments Industry programme, a five-day campus programme designed to help professionals understand, evaluate and participate in today’s alternative investments industry.

It is particularly relevant for professionals whose work intersects with the industry, including:

Corporate finance and investment banking professionals moving into alternative investments. Professionals working with private equity, venture capital and other alternative investment funds. Professionals in financial institutions, family offices, private banking and wealth management. Entrepreneurs and CFOs raising capital from private equity, venture capital, private credit and real estate funds. Corporate lawyers, consultants, tax advisors and due diligence professionals supporting funds and transactions. Regulators strengthen their understanding of the ecosystem.

The programme explores the complete investment lifecycle, from fund structures and capital raising to investment evaluation, portfolio management, value creation and exit strategies. It also examines governance, valuation approaches, regulatory developments and the commercial factors that shape investment decisions.

Participants also develop a practical understanding of major alternative asset classes, including private equity, venture capital, private credit, infrastructure and real estate. By examining the distinct characteristics, risks and return expectations of each, they are better equipped to assess opportunities, engage confidently with investors and identify the most suitable capital solutions for different business objectives.

Building investment expertise is no longer about preparing for the future. It is about staying relevant in the present. As alternative investments continue to play a larger role in business growth and capital formation, and as capital becomes more selective in how it is deployed, professionals who understand this space will be better positioned to make informed strategic decisions.

If you believe the Navigating the Alternative Investments Industry programme aligns with your professional goals, we encourage you to connect with the IIM Bangalore Executive Education team to learn more about the upcoming batch and the application process.

NOTE: This Article is created for IIM Bangalore Executive Education by VCCircle Edge Research Team



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