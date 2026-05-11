Will Insurance Cover Engine Damage after Driving through Waterlogged Roads?

Waterlogged roads can create serious engine-related risks, especially when water enters the engine or the vehicle is restarted after stalling. Such damage may lead to expensive repairs and can also make the claim process more complex if the right cover is not in place. This is why car insurance should be reviewed carefully before the monsoon.

The sections below explain whether such damage may be covered, when engine protection cover is needed and what can affect claim approval.

How Can Floodwater Damage a Car's Engine?

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Floodwater can enter through openings such as the air intake or exhaust. Once it reaches the engine, the car may stop working smoothly.

Water can enter the engine chamber and disturb the normal air and fuel process.

The engine may lock if the car is started after water has entered it.

Floodwater can mix with engine oil and reduce smooth movement between parts.

Water can affect sensors, wiring and other electrical parts linked to the engine.

The gearbox may also be affected if water reaches connected mechanical parts. Will Car Insurance Cover This Kind of Damage?

The answer depends on the type of policy. A third-party policy usually covers legal liability towards another person or property. It does not usually pay for damage to your own car. An own-damage or comprehensive policy may cover loss caused by flood, rain or similar events, depending on the policy wording.

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However, engine damage caused by water entering may need an engine protection add-on. The insurer may check whether the damage happened due to flooding or because the car was started after stalling in water. The claim decision is based on inspection findings and policy terms.

What Standard Car Insurance Actually Covers

Standard cover is useful, but it has a defined scope. Reading the policy document makes it easier to understand what is included.

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Third-party cover usually applies to injury or property damage caused to others.

Own-damage cover may pay for damage to the insured car due to listed events.

A comprehensive policy may include flood-related damage to the vehicle body and interiors.

Damage to seats, wiring and external parts may be reviewed under own-damage terms.

Towing support may be available if it is included in the policy or chosen separately. The Add-on That Covers Engine Damage

The add-on linked to this risk is generally called engine protection cover. It is optional and is usually bought with an eligible own-damage or comprehensive policy.

This add-on focuses on engine-related loss caused by water entry, oil leakage or similar risks mentioned in the policy wording. It may be useful in cities where monsoon waterlogging is common. The insurer will check whether the damage is covered within the add-on terms before approving the claim.

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What Engine Protection Cover Usually Pays for?

Engine protection cover is designed for specific engine-related repairs. The exact benefit depends on the policy wording and the insurer's assessment.

It may pay for the repair or replacement of covered internal engine parts.

It may include protection for damage caused when floodwater enters the engine.

It may cover engine lock damage if the policy wording includes such a loss.

It may include gearbox damage when the add-on clearly mentions this benefit.

It may cover damage caused by engine oil leakage, depending on the policy terms.

It may include labour charges linked to the approved engine repair. Situations Where a Claim May Still be Rejected

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Even after buying an add-on, claim approval depends on the facts of the case. The driver's actions after the vehicle stalls can matter.

Restarting the car after it stalls in water may worsen the damage.

Driving through deep water when it can be avoided may affect claim review.

A lapsed policy may lead to non-acceptance of the claim.

Engine damage may not be considered if the engine protection cover was not selected.

Delay in informing the insurer can make damage assessment difficult. Conclusion

Engine damage after driving through waterlogged roads is not always treated like ordinary flood damage. A comprehensive policy may cover several types of vehicle loss, but water entry into the engine often needs engine protection cover. During the monsoon, avoid restarting a stalled car and inform the insurer as early as possible. The safest approach is to read the policy wording before the rains and know what protection has been chosen.

NOTE: No VCCircle Journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

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