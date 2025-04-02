FOLO, India’s First Real-Time Net Worth App, Raises Rs. 10 Crore in Pre-Seed Funding

FOLO (Family of Loved Ones), India’s pioneering NetWorth app, has successfully raised Rs. 10 crore in a pre-seed funding round, backed by three leading family offices and industry veterans. Founded by Munmun Desai and Vishal Purohit, FOLO is set to transform the way individuals organize, track, and share their NetWorth. Currently in closed beta, the app is preparing for its official launch in summer 2025.

As India’s first-of-its-kind platform, FOLO provides users with a real-time, consolidated financial overview by aggregating assets, liabilities, and insurance from 70+ financial sources. By ensuring seamless access to crucial financial data, FOLO empowers individuals and their families with clarity, control, and continuity over their finances.

Accelerating Financial Empowerment

The funds raised will be utilized to enhance FOLO’s core technology and expand its user base, ensuring a seamless and secure financial experience for individuals and families.

Munmun Desai, Co-founder and CEO of FOLO, emphasized the importance of financial organization, stating:

"Vast amounts of wealth remain unclaimed due to fragmented financial records. FOLO is solving this fundamental problem by providing a structured solution that ensures financial security for individuals and their loved ones. This funding will help us accelerate our mission of bringing financial clarity and control to millions."

Leveraging Account Aggregation APIs and direct integrations with Data Custodians, FOLO securely connects to users' bank and investment accounts with explicit user consent, offering real-time accuracy and a holistic financial snapshot. The platform tracks assets including cash, deposits, investments, property, and retirement funds, as well as liabilities such as credit card dues, loans, and other debts. Additionally, it organizes insurance policies, simplifying financial decision-making.

She further highlighted the broader impact of the platform:

"Financial management is not just about tracking numbers—it’s about ensuring long-term financial well-being for families. In India, over Rs. 2 lakh crore in assets remain unclaimed due to inaccessibility and lack of awareness. FOLO bridges this gap by simplifying Organising and managing NetWorth and ensuring seamless information sharing, helping families secure their wealth for generations."

A Secure and Future-Ready Financial Platform

With a strong commitment to privacy and security, FOLO employs 256-bit encryption and adheres to stringent regulatory standards, ensuring that user data remains confidential and protected.

Designed for individuals and families, FOLO is more than just a NetWorth App—it is a platform that enables users to unlock financial opportunities and strategically manage their NetWorth. By bridging the gap between financial planning and wealth transmission, FOLO is set to redefine personal finance in India.

FOLO is now available for download on iOS and Android. To learn more, visit www.folo.one.

