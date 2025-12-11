Ozonetel–Locobuzz Join Forces to Solve India’s CX Fragmentation Problem

Today’s customer journey spans more channels than ever, but the systems supporting them often don’t speak the same language. Every day, billions of customers move across voice, WhatsApp, Twitter, email, and chatbots but their story doesn’t always follow them. That gap is costly - both for enterprises and for customers. In one of the most significant moves in India’s CX landscape, Ozonetel and Locobuzz have joined forces to fix this fragmentation at the source.

We sat down with Atul Sharma (CEO, Ozonetel) and Vishal Agarawal (CEO, Locobuzz to explore how this partnership unifies voice, digital, and social into a single intelligent thread—and why the timing couldn’t be more important for the future of customer experience.

Part 1: The Strategic Rationale & Market View

1. The modern customer journey feels like a maze of channels—social, voice, chat, email. If you had to pinpoint the single biggest struggle for enterprises trying to navigate this complexity today, what is it, and how does this partnership immediately solve it?

A&V: The biggest struggle today is that customer journeys are scattered across too many disconnected systems. A customer may start on social, switch to chat, and end on a call- but the context rarely travels with them. Agents see only a fraction of the story, customers repeat themselves, and decisions get delayed. This partnership solves the problem at its core by bringing all interactions into a single continuous hub and eliminating end-to-end fragmentation. For the first time, brands get full lifecycle visibility across every touchpoint- enabling faster decisions, more accurate responses, and a truly connected customer journey.

2. You speak about eliminating "end-to-end fragmentation." Can you paint us a picture of what that fragmentation actually costs a large enterprise, not just in terms of efficiency, but in terms of customer loyalty and retention?

A&V: Fragmentation doesn’t just slow operations - its real cost is loyalty. When customers are forced to repeat themselves across channels, they feel unheard, and that frustration directly drives down CSAT and accelerates churn. For large enterprises, that translates into lost revenue and weakened brand trust. Internally, teams operate without shared context, creating escalations, delays, and higher service costs.

By eliminating this fragmentation end-to-end, we restore continuity. Agents act with full context, customers receive consistent responses, and enterprises see higher retention and more loyal & repeat engagement. To sum up, fragmentation drains value at every stage of the customer journey, unifying it multiplies value just as quickly.

3. Simply put, if an enterprise adopts this unified solution tomorrow, what is the key metric – the one number in the boardroom – that you believe will see the most dramatic improvement?

A&V: Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) is the metric that will see the most significant improvement - and continue compounding over time. When you unify the social–digital–voice journey, it directly translates into better agent experiences, leading to more cohesive, effective, and empathetic experiences for the customers.

Think about it. Why would a customer want to stay with a brand? Do they feel heard? Do they feel cared for? Do they trust the brand? This is how we’re looking at CX singularity and truly unified experiences.

CLV reflects all of that. It’s the clearest signal in the boardroom that this partnership is creating stronger, lasting customer relationships, not just transactions.

Part 2 : The Synergy Under the Hood

4. Atul, Ozonetel has such deep expertise in omnichannel CCaaS. When you looked at Locobuzz’s mastery of the social and digital CX stack, where was the 'aha' moment where you realized, "Our technologies aren't just compatible, they're truly synergistic"?

Atul: For us, the breakthrough was realizing that Locobuzz and Ozonetel were each holding a critical piece of the same CX puzzle. Locobuzz has unmatched strength in social listening, digital engagement, and understanding customer intent the moment a signal appears online. Ozonetel, on the other hand, brings world-class omnichannel CCaaS platform, and Conversational AI.

By embedding Ozonetel’s contact-center engine directly within the Locobuzz platform, we are not just stitching two systems together – we are creating a single, intelligent workspace where social, digital, and voice journeys finally exist as one continuous thread, for the very first time.

Now, an agent can see the customer’s entire story – what they said on Twitter, how they interacted on WhatsApp, and what happened on the last call – before even responding. No silos. No fragmentation. Just one unified journey powering faster, more human, end-to-end experiences. This is true synergy.

5. Vishal, the concept of a 'CX singularity' - one agent workspace for all channels - sounds like the holy grail. How have you managed the practical challenge of ensuring an agent instantly gets the full, uninterrupted context of a customer, whether they started on WhatsApp, Twitter, or a voice call?

Vishal: It’s a very interesting question. At Locobuzz, we’ve built the idea of a CX singularity around one simple promise that every agent should step into a conversation already fully informed. To make that real, we’ve woven AI into the very core of the agent workspace. It pulls together everything that matters, starting from the customer’s background, their journey across channels, and their history with the brand and presents it as a single, uninterrupted storyline.

Generative AI adds an even more powerful layer. It lets us process large volumes of documents and knowledge base instantly, so agents respond with accuracy and empathy tailored to the user’s situation. Whether it’s a long support thread, a quick Twitter response, or key talking points during a voice call, the system equips the agent with exactly what they need in that moment.

The result is an experience where the channel doesn’t matter. Context moves with the customer, and the agent is always ready to respond with clarity, confidence, and care.

6. AI is everywhere now, but in this specific unified platform, what is the primary role of AI? Is it the invisible foundation for routing, or is it an active 'co-pilot' guiding the agent through the conversation?

A&V: In this platform, AI is built-in, not bolted on. It behaves more like a smart, steady co-pilot sitting right beside every agent.

Yes, it strengthens routing and makes sure every interaction lands exactly where it should. But it also does something far more meaningful. It guides the agent through each conversation with real-time cues, context, and recommendations. It spots patterns, picks up on sentiment, and brings forward the kind of insights that help teams respond with confidence and clarity.

So, the agent is never guessing. They always know the customer’s story, what matters in that moment, and the best way forward. AI quietly handles the heavy lifting, and the agent gets to focus on delivering a genuinely thoughtful, connected experience. It’s teamwork at its best.

Part 3 : Customer Impact & Outcomes

7. Let’s look at the customer experience itself. When a brand moves to your platform, what is the most noticeable, positive change a customer will feel in their interaction? Will they be served faster, be understood better, or both?

A&V: The moment a brand steps onto our unified platform, the customer feels it instantly. Every interaction starts to carry a sense of effortless clarity. Customers meet teams that already understand their story, anticipate their needs, and respond with purpose. Speed naturally rises. Relevance becomes the norm. Conversations feel lighter, smoother, and more intuitive because the platform aligns all signals & insights into one intelligent storyline.

Customers essentially experience a brand that moves with them - not behind them. It’s a service that feels aware, connected, and confidently in sync.

8. Beyond the traditional service team, how will a team like Marketing or Sales benefit from having a 'single source of truth' that contains data traditionally siloed within the contact center or the social listening platform?

A&V: Marketing and Sales teams step into a completely new arena of opportunity with a single source of truth. Instead of working with fragmented insights, they gain a panoramic, real-time view of customer behaviour, sentiment, channel preferences, and journey moments.

This unified intelligence allows Marketing to design campaigns that resonate with precision and spark stronger engagement. Sales teams gain a sharper understanding of intent, context, and timing, enabling more meaningful conversations and higher conversions. Every team moves in harmony. Every decision is fueled with clarity. Every outcome reflects a smarter, more connected brand engine.

9. We've all experienced frustrating moments in customer service — like having to repeat our issue when transferred. What is one or two of those classic, irritating customer pain points that your partnership ensures simply disappears?

A&V: Two of the most frustrating customer pain points disappear immediately.

First, the story never gets lost. Customers can move from social to chat to voice without repeating themselves because every channel draws from the same unified context.

Second, every agent is already up to speed. They see the full history -what was said, on which channel, and what matters now - so customers don’t backtrack or start over.

Our partnership creates a connected workspace where context follows the customer, not the other way around. The result is an experience that feels seamless, intuitive, and consistently forward-moving - exactly how modern customer journeys should work.

Part 4 : Market Leadership & Future Trajectory

10. The global CX market is massive. You've now taken a leading step by unifying these channels. What does "winning" look like in this $150 billion market? Is it about product differentiation, speed of deployment, or something else entirely?

A&V: Winning in a $150 billion CX market isn’t about having more features - it’s about bringing clarity in a space that has become increasingly complex. Unifying voice, digital, and social channels finally gives enterprises a single way to understand, act, and measure customer engagement.

For us, winning means three things:

First, clear product differentiation that tackles the industry’s biggest unsolved problem – eliminating CX fragmentation end-to-end, empowering both agents and customers.

Second, delivering faster time-to-value so that enterprises can deploy, integrate, and see impact quickly.

And third, driving measurable business outcomes – higher retention, lower costs, and stronger lifetime value. If we can help enterprises shift from scattered tools to a unified, intelligence-led CX fabric and show tangible results within weeks, that’s what winning looks like.

11. Looking ahead, what are the next technological breakthrough – perhaps around AI orchestration or predictive customer journeys – that Ozonetel and Locobuzz are excited to explore jointly?

A&V: The next wave of CX will be defined by how intelligent systems can anticipate and orchestrate the entire customer lifecycle. Together, we’re excited about three breakthrough areas:

1. Predictive Journey Orchestration:

Moving from reactive service to proactive engagement, where the system predicts the next best action before a customer raises a ticket or expresses frustration.

2. Autonomous CX Automation:

Combining voice intelligence with social and digital intelligence to automate complex workflows end-to-end, not just FAQ-style tasks. Think autonomous resolution loops that reduce human intervention without compromising experience.

3. Adaptive AI Copilots Across Teams:

Our joint AI engine will evolve from guiding agents to empowering every business function – marketing, sales, retention – with real-time context, sentiment, intent, and predictive insights.

These innovations will shape a CX ecosystem where journeys are not just managed, they're intelligently directed.

12. To conclude, what is the ultimate, shared vision that drives this partnership? What do you collectively hope to have established as the new standard for enterprise customer experience five years down the line?

A&V: At the heart of this partnership is a simple belief: customers deserve to feel known, understood, and valued at every step of their journey with a brand.

Five years from now, we want enterprises to deliver experiences that feel effortless – where context travels with the customer, journeys connect end-to-end, and teams respond with insight, not guesswork. If the new industry standard becomes empathy delivered at scale through unified intelligence, we’ll have achieved what this partnership set out to do.

