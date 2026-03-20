How to apply for a personal loan online quickly and secure the best rates in 2026
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How to apply for a personal loan online quickly and secure the best rates in 2026

By Insights Focus

  • 20 Mar 2026
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How to apply for a personal loan online quickly and secure the best rates in 2026

How to apply for a personal loan online quickly and secure the best rates in 2026 

In the recent times, getting a personal loan has become highly convenient thanks to digital-first options like FIRSTmoney personal loan by IDFC FIRST Bank. They simplify the application process with a 100% digital application and swift disbursals within 10 minutes.

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All of this is possible when your profile meets the eligibility requirements. It ultimately determines the kind of personal loan interest rate you get. Read ahead to learn how you can leverage it and apply for a personal loan online quickly.

How to apply for a personal loan?

You can apply for a personal loan online through platforms such as FIRSTmoney by IDFC FIRST Bank. The process involves the following steps:

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  1. Click ‘Apply Now’ on the IDFC FIRST Bank website or mobile app.
  2. Register by entering your mobile number and required details to check eligibility.
  3. Select your preferred loan amount and repayment period.
  4. Provide the bank account where you want the loan amount credited.
  5. Complete video KYC by presenting your physical PAN card for verification.

Online personal loans for quick funds: How does it help?

Instant loan online is synonymous with quick funding. It helps with swift disbursal owing to the following benefits:

  • Transparent terms

For greater convenience and speed, all the loan details you need to know are laid out on the lender’s website. Such transparency helps you make quick decisions.

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  • Minimal documentation

You need to prepare certain documents to prove your eligibility. Typically, lenders may ask for documents including address proof, identity proof, salary slips, PAN details and banking details. However, lenders like FIRSTmoney personal loans by IDFC FIRST Bank further simplify this process. You can apply using just your PAN and Aadhaar numbers without uploading any documents and complete the verification by showing your original PAN card during video KYC.

  • Simple application

Online forms are intuitive, which means there is a scope to autofill most details, and you can simply review them for correction. You hardly spend a couple of minutes on the application.

  • Quick credit assessment

Once you submit your application, your credit score is fetched and evaluated through automatic checks, which cuts down the processing time.

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  • Better disbursal cycles

Once approved, the funds are released directly to your bank account through a digitised process, which gets completed within an hour. For instance, FIRSTmoney personal loan  by IDFC FIRST Bank gets disbursed within 10 minutes.  

 

What determines the interest rate you get on a personal loan? 

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Before understanding how to get a low  personal loan interest rate, it helps to learn how it is determined. Here are the common eligibility factors lenders consider:
 

  • Credit score

Check your credit score well before you apply. Lenders typically reserve the best interest rates for applicants with a score over 700. So, if it is low, you can work on fixing it by clearing pending dues, correcting errors, etc.

  • Income stability

A steady income indicates your ability to manage EMIs along with other expenses and responsibilities. So, work towards it and gather proof of stable employment or business.

  • Existing financial commitments

If you already have multiple financial obligations taking up space, it may be harder to accommodate a new loan. 

  • Loan amount and tenure selection

A manageable loan amount with a shorter tenure reduces lenders’ risk. This helps them price the instant personal loan more confidently. For example, FIRSTmoney personal loan from IDFC FIRST Bank offers loan amounts from ₹50,000 to ₹15 lakh and flexible repayment terms of 9 to 60 months. The platform also features on-demand loans, enabling eligible users to withdraw funds as needed from the approved loan offer, with interest charged only on the amount used.

  • Banking relationship

If you already have a bank account or loan history with the bank, they may offer you a pre-approved loan based on your repayment record.

Tips to boost your eligibility for quick funds and best interest rates 

Once you know what the lenders look for, you can take the steps to work on your application accordingly. Here are some tips to stand out and get the best interest rate:

  • Work on your credit profile

Your credit history plays an important role in presenting you as a reliable borrower. So, make timely repayments, dispute errors in your credit report, reduce credit usage, limit loan applications, etc., to build it steadily before you apply.

  • Maintain a predictable income

It helps when you can prove regular salary or business income credits with clear documentation. So, gather them to boost your case for an instant loan online.

  • Reduce existing debt where possible

See to it that your existing debt doesn’t compromise your monthly budget. If it does, try clearing even a small loan or credit card balance to create space for a new EMI.

  • Be thorough with your application

Even with minimal details, accuracy matters. So, ensure you provide complete, error-free, and updated information in your loan application along with the right documents.

Final words 
There is no rush or confusion associated with personal loan applications anymore. You can approach digital loans more confidently in 2026. Just be thorough with the research of loan offers and understand the eligibility requirements. Consider FIRSTmoney personal loan by IDFC FIRST Bank for effortless borrowing. It offers a 100% digital application process and fast disbursal within 10 minutes. 
 

 

NOTE: No VCCircle Journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content

 

 

 

 

 

 

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