Building the Next Wave: How Eleos Social Is Quietly Assembling the World's Most Ambitious AI AdTech Platform

Dr. Samartha Nagaabhushanam & Daniel S Bland — Co-founders & Co-chairmen, Eleos Social Inc. | CuberaTech India

Dr. Samartha Nagabhushanam and Daniel S Bland are constructing an AI-native advertising intelligence company across three continents — patient, methodical, and only now visible to the world.

There is a particular kind of company that does not announce itself until it is ready. It does not seek headlines during the years of construction. It does not pitch a vision in place of substance. It builds — exchanges, platforms, data pipelines, patent portfolios, international partnerships — and then, when the architecture is complete enough to carry the weight of ambition, it steps into the light. Eleos Social Inc. and its India arm, CuberaTech India Private Limited, is that kind of company. And in 2026, it is stepping into the light.

Co-founded and co-chaired by Dr. Samartha Nagabhushanam and Daniel S Bland, Eleos Social is a US-headquartered global technology organisation with operations across the United States, India, and Europe. Its India engine, Cubera, has spent years building a full-stack artificial intelligence advertising technology platform — a Demand-Side Platform, two proprietary ad exchanges, and an AI-powered Data Management Platform — that is today operational, revenue-generating, and ingesting first-party consented data from hundreds of millions of users across 17 geographies. This is not a company describing what it intends to do. It is a company that has done it, and is now preparing to take it to the world.

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The story of Eleos Social is, at its core, a story about the right combination of people. Dr. Samartha brings three decades of deep technology and business leadership — built across global corporations, publicly listed companies, and the patent halls of the wireless industry. Daniel brings the capital architecture and structural discipline required to give an India-born technology platform the global holding company framework that international capital demands. Together, they have built something that few had noticed accumulating, and that fewer still could replicate quickly.

Dr. Samartha Nagabhushanam: Technology and Business

Dr. Samartha Nagabhushanam is a global entrepreneur and investor whose career spans over three decades, the CEO-ship of four publicly listed companies, and the direct management of multi-billion dollar P&L. He is not a first-time founder who stumbled into AdTech — he is a technology executive whose instincts were forged in the wireless engineering trenches of the 1990s and sharpened through a decade of building and running large-scale global technology organisations. At Kyocera International, he founded Kyocera Wireless India from scratch, grew it to nearly 1,000 engineers, and drove close to 300 million dollars in annual phone sales revenue from India alone — producing over 50 patents, the highest patent portfolio generation by any Indian-soil company of its era, across 250-plus phone models and multiple base station variants. He then became a global executive, managing and running Kyocera's two-to-three billion dollar global communications equipment group, which included overseeing the acquisition of Sanyo's handset division. He subsequently led the division's sale to Mindtree Limited, where as President and CEO he led a team of 1,400 engineers to create the first Android-based smartphone accepted by AT&T.

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That biography is the foundation on which Cubera's technology ambition was designed — not from a whiteboard, but from a place of hard-won operational knowledge at global scale. The patent instinct, the engineering-first culture, and the appetite for building across geographies are direct inheritances from that earlier career. Dr. Samartha holds advanced management education from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and the Indian School of Business, alongside a Doctor of Letters in Management. Throughout his career, the consistent thread has been global technology scaling — finding the technology frontier, building from zero to scale, and doing it across borders. At Eleos Social, he carries the full weight of the technology vision and the business architecture — from the platform's AI capabilities and patent strategy to the parallel ventures in the faith and fandom ecosystem that feed Cubera's zero-party data layer.

His broader portfolio reinforces the Cubera thesis. StarFandom, which links celebrities and sports clubs to their fans through a proprietary digital sandbox, launched with the late Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar to become the third-ranked entertainment app in India within days of launch. Daiv, an AI-powered spiritual platform built for faith communities, is readying a suite of apps that will add millions of high-quality, community-verified user profiles into Cube. These are not peripheral projects. They are deliberate extensions of the same data and technology architecture that underpins the core AdTech platform.

Daniel S Bland: Capital and Corporate Architecture

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If Dr. Samartha is the engine of Eleos Social's technology and business execution, Daniel S Bland is the architect of the structure that makes the engine scalable and investable at the global level. Based in Blaine, Washington, Daniel anchors the US dimension of Eleos Social — providing the capital strategy, corporate architecture, and structural discipline that an India-born technology platform needs to access international institutional capital, forge cross-border partnerships, and operate with the governance standards that sophisticated global investors

require.

The contrast between the two co-founders is deliberate and complementary. Dr. Samartha has always been drawn to global technology scaling — finding the engineering frontier and building at commercial scale across multiple geographies. Daniel has consistently built businesses that sit at the intersection of global reach and social impact. Most notably, he took Imperion Diagnostics to markets worldwide, distributing AIDS test kits to some of the most underserved communities on the planet — a venture that required exactly the kind of cross-border commercial architecture and mission-led conviction that defines his approach. Together with Dr. Samartha, Daniel also co-founded the Cirus Foundation, a venture operating at the intersection of digital rights and Web3 infrastructure, designed to give individuals a genuine stake in the value generated by their own data. That background is directly relevant to the Cubera thesis: a platform built on consented first-party data, with a global user base and an obligation to design structures that are sustainable, equitable, and internationally credible.

As CEO of Cubera and Co-founder of both Eleos Social and Cubera International, Daniel has spent six years ensuring that the US holding company structure is not cosmetic — that it represents genuine operational and legal architecture capable of supporting the scale of ambition the technology warrants. The result is an organisation that can speak simultaneously to institutional investors in the United States, technology partners in India, and commercial prospects across the 17-country data footprint that Cube now covers.

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Strategic Consulting Alliance and Global Execution

One of the most significant recent developments in Cubera's trajectory is an alliance, effective May 2026, with one of India's foremost professional services organisations — bringing two highly experienced consulting leaders directly into the company's operational structure as Consulting CEO and Consulting Chief Strategy and Technology Officer respectively. This is not an advisory arrangement in the conventional sense. These are practised commercial and technology operators, embedded within Cubera's leadership, with active mandates to drive the company's next phase of growth.

The Consulting CEO brings over two decades of elite commercial and analytics leadership, including senior partnerships at two of the world's largest professional services firms and a track record of driving sales transformation, customer segmentation, and marketing analytics across global enterprises. His mandate is to translate Cubera's technological assets into commercial velocity — building the brand and enterprise partnerships that will drive adoption of the AdTech stack, and orchestrating the data partnership ecosystem that will accelerate Cube's India coverage toward its 400-million-adult target.

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The Consulting CSTO brings deep expertise in digital and emerging technology strategy, having led transformative engagements at the intersection of AI, enterprise architecture, and global market positioning. His mandate is to translate Cubera's technological excellence — the patents, the agentic AI capabilities, the generative model integrations — into a globally compelling narrative that resonates with boardrooms from Mumbai to Singapore to London. Together, these two additions transform the risk-return profile of Cubera at precisely the moment when

the platform has reached commercial readiness.

The Global Strategy

Eleos Social's global strategy rests on a structure that is rare among Indian technology companies: a US-headquartered holding company with operations genuinely distributed across three continents, and a data and technology platform whose scale advantage is as much international as it is domestic. The global strategy is not a phase two ambition — it is baked into the architecture of the business from day one, by design.

The international data partnership, bringing 250 million consented users across 17 countries into Cube, is the clearest expression of that intent. It gives Edge, Cubera's Demand-Side Platform, the ability to serve global brands seeking to reach transaction-verified, behaviourally-rich audiences across markets in Europe, North America, South America, Southeast Asia and beyond — positioning Cubera not as an Indian AdTech company with global aspirations, but as a global programmatic platform with an unmatched India precision advantage. The 17 countries

in this initial footprint represent some of the fastest-growing digital advertising markets on the planet, where infrastructure for precision targeting is still being established and where first-mover positioning carries outsized long-term value.

The India strategy compounds the global one. A roadmap targeting 400 million Indian adult user profiles within 12 months — through a diversified ecosystem of fintech, telecom, e-commerce, and media partnerships — would make Cube the largest Data Management Platform on the subcontinent by a substantial margin. Combined with the international footprint, it creates an audience intelligence capability that no global platform has assembled from this geography. India is simultaneously the depth layer and the proof of concept: if Cubera can build the most comprehensive DMP in the world's most complex and diverse consumer market, the models and the infrastructure scale naturally to every market in the 17-country partnership and beyond.

Eleos Social's US holding structure is the final piece of the global strategy architecture. It provides the legal vehicle for international institutional capital, the governance framework for cross-border operations, and the market credibility that opens doors with global brand partners who require counterparties of a certain structural maturity. Daniel Bland's role in constructing and maintaining that structure — from Blaine, Washington, with a co-founder in Bangalore — is what makes the global ambition operationally coherent rather than aspirationally vague. Two

founders, two geographies, one architecture: that is the design logic of Eleos Social, and it is increasingly the logic that the global advertising technology industry will have to reckon with.

The Platform

Cubera's product architecture is built around four interlocking components, each addressing a different layer of the programmatic advertising value chain, and each built in-house — a reflection of Dr. Samartha's engineering instinct that sustainable competitive advantage cannot be rented. Edge, the flagship Demand-Side Platform, is live and generating commercial revenues across Indian campaigns, architecturally designed for global programmatic execution. As Cube's international data layer has matured, Edge has transitioned from a domestic platform into a globally capable buying tool — carrying a precision advantage because its targeting data is proprietary, consented, and transaction-backed rather than derived from the third-party cookie pools the rest of the industry is scrambling to replace.

Vertex and Advertex, Cubera's two proprietary ad exchanges, sit at the supply side of the ecosystem. Owning both the buy side and the sell side within a single organisation creates a level of margin control, data continuity, and auction transparency almost unheard of among Indian technology companies of Cubera's age. As the company's data footprint expands internationally, both exchanges gain access to supply-side inventory through the global app partner network — creating an integrated environment that single-sided competitors cannot easily replicate.

Cube, the Data Management Platform, is the asset that ultimately defines Cubera's position. It is being enriched simultaneously from an Indian fintech partnership delivering 40 million users today, an international data agreement covering 250 million users across 17 countries, and a growing zero-party data layer from the faith and fandom ecosystem. The combination creates a DMP that is, by any reasonable measure, categorically different from anything else in the market.

The AI and Intellectual Property Layer

Cubera's AI capabilities are operational today. The company has built substantial agentic AI functionality natively into its platform and is actively deploying generative AI models designed to operationalise a deep portfolio of filed patents in deep learning applied to individuals, families, location intelligence, and societal behaviour patterns. The patent instinct — filing IP before commercialising capabilities — is a direct inheritance from Dr. Samartha's Kyocera years, where he oversaw the generation of over 50 patents, the highest portfolio by any Indian-soil company of that era.

The underlying models are not geographically constrained. They are human-behaviour models. The same deep learning architecture that identifies intent signals in a Mumbai consumer applies, with appropriate data, to a user in Jakarta, Lagos, or São Paulo. The 250-million-user global data partnership gives Cubera precisely the international data substrate required to apply these models at the scale their design anticipated — transforming a domestic IP portfolio into a globally deployable competitive weapon.

The integration of agentic AI into the platform reflects a deeper architectural choice with long-term economic significance. Cubera is building AI into the operating logic of the platform itself — so that the system acts, optimises, and adapts autonomously across campaigns and data pipelines without proportional increases in human cost. This is the architecture of a company designed to scale globally without the headcount model that has made traditional AdTech expensive and slow to internationalise.

The Market

The global digital advertising market exceeded 700 billion US dollars in 2025 and continues to grow at double-digit rates, driven almost entirely by programmatic and data-driven channels. India's digital ad spend is projected to exceed 50,000 crore rupees by 2027. The 17 countries covered by Cubera's international data partnership — spanning South and Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas — collectively represent some of the fastest-growing digital advertising regions on the planet.

Programmatic advertising is projected to account for more than 90 percent of all display advertising spend globally by 2027. Within programmatic, data quality is the decisive variable — the platforms that control the best first-party, consented, transaction-backed audience intelligence will command the highest CPMs, the longest brand relationships, and the most defensible competitive position. This is precisely the strategic bet that Cubera made years ago. The market has confirmed it was the right one.

The Road Ahead

The 12 to 18 months ahead represent a period in which years of infrastructure investment begin to compound into commercial outcomes at a pace Eleos Social has not previously been able to demonstrate publicly. The India data roadmap, if it progresses toward its stated targets, will transform Cube's position domestically from significant to dominant. The international data layer, as the global app partnership matures, will give Edge and both exchanges a data advantage that widens with every new market entered. The AI models, deployed against a growing data substrate, will generate targeting precision that competitors cannot match without equivalent data — and equivalent data is not available to them.

What distinguishes Eleos Social from the field of AI and AdTech ventures competing for attention in 2026 is not a single headline development. It is the accumulation: a patent portfolio, a dual-track data strategy, a US holding structure, revenue-generating exchanges, a founder with three decades of technology and business leadership at global scale, a co-founder with the capital architecture expertise to make the whole structure investable, and now, embedded consulting leadership with the commercial and strategic credentials to convert a technology lead into market dominance. Each element, examined alone, is interesting. Together, they describe a company that has been doing the difficult work quietly, and is now positioned to show the world what that work was for.

NOTE: No VCCircle Journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

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