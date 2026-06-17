The Most Valuable Layer in Fintech Has No Consumer Brand

Ask someone to name a fintech company, and you will hear the same short list. A payments app. A neo-bank. A lending platform with a clean interface and a well-funded marketing budget. These are the names that win awards, attract press, and appear in funding announcements.

They are also, in many cases, the least defensible businesses in the stack.

Pavitra Pradip Walvekar, an investor and entrepreneur, has spent years operating inside the infrastructure layer that processes the transaction, underwrites the credit decision and settles the obligation before the consumer app gets any of the credit. His observation is blunt: the most valuable fintechs are the ones consumers have never heard of. The market has been slow to price that correctly.

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The Visibility Gap Creates a Mispricing

Consumer fintech attracts disproportionate attention because it is legible. The app is downloadable, and the brand is nameable. User growth is a number that travels. When a consumer lending platform announces ten million users, it makes a headline. When a credit underwriting infrastructure provider announces its twelfth lender integration, it does not.

This visibility gap creates a persistent mispricing. Consumer apps are valued on growth multiples tied to user acquisition curves that are competitive and reversible. A user who downloaded the app on Monday can delete it on Tuesday. The switching cost is approximately zero.

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Infrastructure businesses compound differently. The switching cost is the moat. When a lender has integrated its credit decisioning, disbursement rails, and collections logic into a single infrastructure layer, the cost of replacing it is counted in engineering months, regulatory re-approvals, and operational downtime. No one makes that switch on a Tuesday.

It is safe to say that the consumer app competes for attention, whereas, the infrastructure layer competes for integration. Different games, different rules, different half-lives.

What Global Reference Points Actually Demonstrate

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The infrastructure thesis has been validated at scale globally.

● Plaid became one of the most consequential data infrastructure businesses in American fintech precisely because it sat between consumers and their financial data in a way that was structurally difficult to route around.

● Stripe's valuation, among the highest of any private fintech globally, is a developer infrastructure story. The product was marketed to builders. End users never knew Stripe's name. That was the point.

● Cross River Bank, largely unknown outside fintech circles, became the banking infrastructure behind some of the most prominent consumer lending brands in the United States. While those brands accumulated recognition, Cross River accumulated regulatory standing, balance sheet depth, and integration history that took years to build and would take years to replicate.

The pattern holds across geographies. The business that owns the pipe is more valuable than the business that owns the tap, even when the tap has a better logo.

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The Indian Layer Underneath the Consumer Brands

In India, this dynamic has played out with particular clarity because the consumer fintech boom created enormous demand for infrastructure the market was not yet equipped to supply cleanly.

In Pavitra Walvekar's experience building lending infrastructure during this period, the platforms that scaled fastest did so by assembling rather than building: credit bureau integrations, Account Aggregator (AA) connections, co-lending arrangements, collections infrastructure, escrow and settlement rails. The consumer-facing lender needed the infrastructure more urgently than the infrastructure needed any single lender. That

asymmetry is where defensibility lives.

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The AA framework, UPI credit lines, and the Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN) protocol are structural enablers that make the infrastructure layer more valuable over time. They standardise the pipes. And when the pipes are standardised, the business that operates within that standard reliably, with the regulatory standing to back it, becomes the default for every lender that wants to move fast without building from scratch.

Why Regulatory Tightening Strengthens the Thesis

The assumption that regulatory tightening is bad for fintech is partially right. For consumer fintech built on regulatory arbitrage, it is accurate. For infrastructure fintech built on regulatory compliance, the opposite holds.

Every tightening cycle in Indian digital lending has raised the cost of operating without proper infrastructure. The RBI's guidelines on digital lending, on first-loss default guarantees, on co-lending structures each added a compliance layer that punished shortcuts and rewarded depth. The lenders who had built on compliant, well-architected infrastructure absorbed those changes as operational updates. Those who had patched together workarounds faced existential rebuilds.

The Three Features That Define the Mispriced Businesses

The valuation gap between consumer apps and infrastructure will close. The investors who move early need to know what they are looking for. Three structural features distinguish infrastructure businesses that will be correctly priced once the category becomes legible.

● Switching Cost Depth: The infrastructure is embedded across multiple client systems. Replacing it requires coordinated effort across engineering, compliance and operations simultaneously.

● Regulatory Standing: The business holds, or enables, the regulatory relationships a lender needs to operate. This cannot be replicated quickly. It is earned through time and track record.

● Network Density: The infrastructure becomes more valuable as more participants connect to it. Each new lender, data source, or distribution partner increases the value of the layer for every existing participant.

Pavitra Walvekar's read on the Indian fintech landscape is that the consumer layer has been valued, and the infrastructure layer is still being discovered. The investors who understand the difference between the brand and the pipe, and who can identify which businesses actually own the pipe, will find the most durable value creation in this cycle.

The most valuable layer in fintech has no consumer brand. That is a feature. It is also an opportunity.

The Pipe Outlasts the Brand

The fintech story told in headlines is a consumer story. Apps, users, growth rates, brand recall. That story is real, but it is incomplete. Underneath every consumer fintech that scaled in India is an infrastructure layer that made the scaling possible. That layer is quieter, less

celebrated, and significantly harder to replace. Consumer fintech does not lack value. It is that the infrastructure beneath it has been

systematically underappreciated, and that gap is closing. The founders and investors who recognised the pipe before the market did will look, in hindsight, like they saw something obvious. They did.

NOTE: No VCCircle Journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

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