Dubai’s Growing Edge in Global Wealth Mobility

Why HNWIs Are Rethinking Jurisdictional Strategies

Note to the Reader: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint. Mint does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Mint shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also concerning the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s), etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.

The Global Wealth Shift

Advertisement

Across the globe, wealth management is entering a new era. High-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and family offices are navigating a rapidly changing financial landscape shaped by evolving tax regulations, increased compliance requirements, and a push for greater transparency.

But wealth creation and preservation are no longer just about high returns—they demand holistic, jurisdictional strategies that integrate tax efficiency, legal protection, and global mobility. As a result, discerning investors are turning their attention to jurisdictions that offer clarity, stability, and an ecosystem that supports multi-generational wealth.

One city at the heart of this transformation is Dubai.

Advertisement

Dubai: Where Innovation Meets Financial Vision

Dubai is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s most attractive destinations for HNWIs and family offices. Its proactive regulatory environment, business-friendly tax policies, and future-forward vision have turned it into a magnet for global wealth.

The city’s rise as a financial powerhouse is backed by strategic initiatives, digital infrastructure, and a lifestyle that resonates with a new generation of global investors.

Advertisement

Why Dubai is Emerging as a Preferred Destination for HNWIs

According to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2024, over 6,700 millionaires relocated to the UAE in 2024, signaling a strong and growing interest in Dubai as a strategic hub for wealth and legacy management.

So, what’s driving this surge? Several key factors make Dubai a highly attractive destination for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and family offices:

Advertisement

Favorable Tax Environment

As outlined by the UAE Ministry of Finance, corporate tax in the UAE is levied at a 9% rate on taxable income exceeding AED 375,000, while income below this threshold is taxed at 0%. Importantly, the UAE imposes no personal income tax, as stated on its official taxation portal. This approach supports the UAE’s long-standing commitment to fostering a competitive and business-friendly environment.

Robust Regulatory Frameworks for Family Offices

Advertisement

The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) provides a well-established, flexible legal environment tailored to the needs of global investors. Its legal system is based on English common law, which enhances familiarity and trust for international clients.

Moreover, the DIFC Family Wealth Centre offers a one-stop ecosystem for family businesses and UHNWIs, with services designed to support:

Multi-generational wealth preservation

Accredited advisory access

Financial education initiatives

Global networking opportunities

Alternative dispute resolution guidance These structures are built to ensure governance continuity and succession planning with clarity and precision.

Strategic Double Taxation Agreements (DTAs)

The UAE’s global investment strategy is underpinned by its expansive tax treaty network. As per the UAE Ministry of Finance, the country has signed over 140 DTAs, including one with India. These agreements help reduce withholding taxes on dividends, interest, and royalties—making cross-border wealth management more efficient and attractive for globally diversified investors.

Streamlined Setup Process

Setting up a family office within the DIFC is highly efficient, with comprehensive documentation and step-by-step guidance available directly on the DIFC’s official website. The process is designed to be transparent and user-friendly for HNWIs looking to establish a compliant and future-ready presence in Dubai.

A City with a Vision: Enabling the Future of Wealth

Dubai's evolution into a global financial and innovation hub is no accident. Spearheaded by leadership and supported by organizations like Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the city has implemented long-term strategies to attract investors, talent, and technology.

In today’s world, the choice of where to base your wealth matters as much as how you grow it. With its favorable tax policies, legal transparency, investor-first regulatory structures, and commitment to innovation, Dubai stands out as a powerful enabler of long-term prosperity.

For HNWIs and family offices seeking a resilient and dynamic jurisdiction to plan their financial legacy, Dubai offers not just a destination—but a global platform for the future of wealth.

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

Share article on Leave Your Comments