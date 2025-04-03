Inside the World of Branding, PR & Growth Hacking Ft. Pramod Gummaraj and Srivatsa T.J on Brand Ki Baat by NewsReach

NewsReach brings you unfiltered stories from professionals shaping the world of branding on Brand ki Baat.

Branding isn’t just about logos and taglines—it’s about the people, the hustle, and the late-night brainstorming sessions that turn ideas into something unforgettable. It’s the quiet moments of doubt, the big wins, and the countless hours spent perfecting a vision that resonates. In a world where technology, storytelling, and strategy collide, the brands that truly stand out are the ones that dare to be different.

Welcome to Crafting Bharat: Brand Ki Baat, an industry-first podcast that takes you behind the scenes to meet the changemakers shaping brands and industries. In this episode, host Shubhreet Kaur, VP—Integration at Adfactors PR, sits down with Pramod Gummaraj, Co-Founder and CEO at Aprecomm, and Srivatsa T.J, VP and Founding Member at Broadnection PR & Marketing Agency, for a deep dive into innovation, branding, and the evolving role of AI and PR in shaping consumer experiences.

This series is proudly brought to you by NewsReach, India's leading PR-tech platform

Edited Excerpts:

How is AI enabling what you do for your consumers, and what is the big change you expect from it?

Pramod Gummaraj: "AI leads us into detection of the problems. AI leads us into even understanding the root causes and then into correcting these problems."

If you look at the transition in the connectivity industry over the last 15 years, we started with basic text messages, then moved to emails, video calls, and now we do almost everything online. Internet usage has become highly personalized. The challenge now is measuring and ensuring each individual’s experience is seamless.

AI helps us analyze vast amounts of data that humans simply can't process efficiently. It identifies patterns, detects problems, and even suggests solutions. So, if you're on a video call, hoping your internet doesn’t drop, and it doesn’t—well, that’s AI working behind the scenes to optimize your network in real time.

How did your background in journalism and PR prepare you to lead Broad Connection?

Srivatsa T.J: "Journalism was kind of a bootcamp for me to understand timing. Timing is everything in PR. You need to know what to say and when to say it.”

Working in journalism, especially regional media, taught me how to craft a message effectively. I started in regional media, where I learned everything from translation to editing. That foundation helped me immensely in PR and growth hacking.

The ability to structure a narrative, anticipate the audience’s reaction, and ensure the right timing of a message is crucial. That experience made my transition into PR and growth hacking seamless.

What are some key strategies that have worked for Aprecomm in stakeholder communication and branding?

Pramod Gummaraj: "We are not a B2C company. We are B2B and in a very niche space."

This means traditional marketing tactics don’t work for us the way they do for consumer-facing brands. Instead, we focus on high-impact strategies that directly connect us with decision-makers.

One of our most effective approaches is leveraging industry events. But we don’t just attend for visibility—we go in with a clear strategy. At events like MWC, we don’t focus on foot traffic; we identify and engage with businesses actively looking for solutions like ours. This targeted approach ensures efficiency and significantly improves conversion rates.

Another crucial element of our strategy is aligning our PR efforts with our business goals. It’s not just about media presence but about ensuring that our messaging strategically positions Aprecomm as an industry leader. PR plays a key role in making sure that our brand narrative reaches the right stakeholders in the right way.

How is digital PR and marketing evolving in India?

Srivatsa T.J: "The lines are blurring. PR and SEO are now interconnected."

A press release is no longer just a news update; it needs to be SEO-optimized to improve search rankings. "We see stories being published, and not just news stories—they are SEO write-ups as well." Even journalist pitches now consider digital visibility.

What trends in branding will drive communications over the next five years?

Srivatsa T.J: "Purpose-driven branding."

If a brand is just using purpose as a marketing gimmick, consumers will see through it. The future belongs to brands that can align their values with their actions. How do brands create a lasting impact? This conversation has pulled back the curtain on the strategies, innovations, and challenges that define modern branding. From the role of AI in improving connectivity to the shift towards purpose-driven branding, one thing is clear—brands that evolve with technology while staying true to their values are the ones that will thrive. As consumers demand more authenticity, innovation, and seamless experiences, the companies that listen and adapt will continue to shape the industry. Stay tuned for more thought-provoking insights, expert perspectives, and real-world brand stories in our next episode!

Brought to you by NewsReach—India’s leading PR-tech platform, in association with VCCircle and our production partner, HT Smartcast.

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

