Digant Sharma and CA Mahendra Turakhia Join Global Leaders at Venture Capital World Summit in Zurich, Switzerland

Digant Sharma , CA Mahendra Turakhia , Elio Assuncao, Dr. Karen Wendt, Julia Walsh, Julian Pernstich, Laurent Meyer and Soren Gade

In a powerful demonstration of India’s growing global presence in entrepreneurship and innovation, Mr. Digant Sharma, strategic business leader and tech visionary, along with CA Mahendra Turakhia, renowned Chartered Accountant, investor, and advocate for ethical entrepreneurship, attended the Venture Capital World Summit 2025 in Zurich, Switzerland.

The summit brought together influential minds in venture capital, innovation, and global business strategy. Held in Zurich—one of the world’s foremost financial hubs—the event served as a dynamic platform for high-impact conversations around investment, sustainable growth, and technological disruption.

“Attending the Venture Capital World Summit was a truly enriching experience,” said Mr. Digant Sharma. “From Agritech, Investment, Fund Raising, CSR, AI and blockchain to sustainability and policy, the dialogue around the future of global business was nothing short of inspiring. It reaffirmed our belief in purpose-driven entrepreneurship and the power of collaboration.”

CA Mahendra Turakhia added, “It was an honor to represent India on this global stage with TaxFinVest – Taxation , Finance and Investment. We had the privilege of engaging with fellow leaders who are actively shaping the investment landscape with integrity, innovation, and a focus on long-term value creation.”

Notable Global Leaders Present at the Summit Included:

Elio Assuncao – Driving innovation and global investment strategies

– Driving innovation and global investment strategies Dr. Karen Wendt – A pioneering voice in sustainable finance and impact investing

– A pioneering voice in sustainable finance and impact investing Julia Walsh – Champion for startup growth, funding, and entrepreneurship

– Champion for startup growth, funding, and entrepreneurship Julian Pernstich – Global ventures and strategic foresight expert

– Global ventures and strategic foresight expert Laurent Meyer – Leading figure in fintech and investment innovation

– Leading figure in fintech and investment innovation Soren Gade – Influential European policy-maker and economic strategist The summit served as a key milestone in furthering cross-border collaboration between investors, startup founders, and policymakers. Mr. Sharma and Mr. Turakhia participated in multiple knowledge-sharing sessions, emphasizing the importance of aligning technology with human-centric values.

The duo’s presence also signaled the increasing participation of Indian entrepreneurs in global venture capital ecosystems, particularly in sectors such as AI, Blockchain, Sustainable Finance, Web3, and Ethical Investing.

About the Leaders

Mr. Digant Sharma is known for his leadership across industries, including digital transformation, CSR, oil and gas, and technology-driven social initiatives. With over 18 years of cross-sectoral experience, he continues to drive innovation and create sustainable, high-impact business models globally.

CA Mahendra Turakhia, a seasoned Chartered Accountant and investor, is deeply committed to ethical entrepreneurship, governance, and building long-term investor value. With decades of financial expertise, he actively mentors startups and contributes to economic thought leadership.

Looking Ahead

As the world moves toward a decentralized, tech-enabled, and impact-driven future, thought leaders like Sharma and Turakhia are paving the way for a new era of global business. The conversations at Zurich will now fuel collaborative projects aimed at advancing innovation, trust, and prosperity across markets.

