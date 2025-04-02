What It Takes to Build a Brand Ft. Khamsang Phukon and Shalini Sharma on Brand Ki Baat by NewsReach

NewsReach brings you unfiltered stories from professionals shaping the world of branding on Brand ki Baat.

Behind every great brand is a story built on authenticity, strategy, and a deep understanding of people. In today’s fast-moving world, branding isn’t just about visibility; it’s about creating genuine connections that last. From evolving audience behaviours to the power of asking the right questions, the way we communicate has transformed. Whether it’s navigating the fast-paced world of PR, understanding how content consumption has shifted, or building a work culture that thrives, successful brands know that it’s not just about selling—it’s about meaning, trust, and adaptability.

Welcome to Crafting Bharat: Brand Ki Baat, an industry-first podcast that takes you behind the scenes to meet the changemakers shaping brands and industries. In this episode, host Shubhreet Kaur, VP—Integration at Adfactors PR, sits down with Khamsang Phukon, Founder and CEO of JonoJug Communication, and Shalini Sharma, Founder and CEO of Hi-Kalpaa, for a conversation on storytelling, brand building, and thought leadership in the digital age.

This series is proudly brought to you by NewsReach, India’s leading PR-tech platform, with Mental Wellness Partner Cadabam’s Group, Gifting Partner Charles & Co., Venue Partner The Majik House and Wardrobe Partner Farm Loom. Tune in for stories, insights, and inspiration!

Edited Excerpts:

What are the key elements that contributed to your success, and what insights did you take from your previous experience when starting your venture?

Khamsang Phukon: “I wouldn’t necessarily call it success yet, but definitely growth. “

When I started my company four to five months ago, the only thing I wanted to ensure—both for the brands I work with and for myself—was authenticity and transparency. These values were instilled in me from childhood, thanks to my mother, who raised four kids as a single parent.

One of the biggest lessons from my experience in the PR industry is that we should never be afraid to ask questions. Every client is unique, and I believe in understanding their core DNA before crafting campaigns. I don’t see this as just a business transaction—I aim to build long-term relationships so that even if we stop working together, we can still have that mutual respect and connection.

How do you maintain a strong company culture and ensure employees align with the brand’s DNA?

Shalini Sharma: A founder sets the tone for company culture. Over the years, I’ve hired across multiple industries—education, telecom, clothing, real estate—and I’ve realized one thing: if your team doesn’t feel connected to you, they won’t stay.

I treat my team like family. Families fight, and have ups and downs, but at the end of the day, they stick together. I check in with my employees, celebrate small wins, and ensure they feel valued.

One of the most important things is keeping communication open. If employees trust leadership, they’ll be more committed. I always tell my team, ‘If the company grows, you should grow with it.’ And that’s what keeps people engaged.

How has content consumption changed, and how does that impact branding and communications?

Khamsang Phukon: Earlier, it was all about TV, print, and radio. Now, thanks to the internet and smartphones, content is available at the tap of a finger.

Regional content has exploded. If you want to succeed, you can’t rely only on Hindi or English—you need to tailor content to regional audiences. I once saw a brand send out the wrong festival greeting for a region. Mistakes like that can backfire fast in the age of social media. “If you don’t understand a market, don’t reach out to it until you’ve done your research”. With online trolling, one wrong move can turn into a PR crisis overnight.

What’s one skill every branding or PR professional must have?

Khamsang Phukon: “Multitasking—without a doubt”

Ever wondered why some brands leave a lasting impression while others disappear? This conversation has given you a behind-the-scenes look at what truly makes a brand stand out. We’ve unpacked the power of authenticity, the shift in consumer behaviour, and the importance of asking the right questions—because great branding isn’t just about visibility, it’s about meaning. In a world where audiences crave real connections, the brands that listen, adapt, and stay true to their core values are the ones that thrive. Stay tuned for more insightful stories, candid conversations, and expert perspectives in our next episode!

Brought to you by NewsReach—India’s leading PR-tech platform, in association with VCCircle and our production partner, HT Smartcast.

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

