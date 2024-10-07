Want to Open a Zero-Balance Account with Top Features? Here is What IndusInd Bank Offers

In the present day technologically driven world, where most financial transactions happen through digital channels, such as bank transfers, UPI, digital wallets, etc., it is important to have a bank account that allows you to access all of these services and more. However, traditional savings bank accounts often come with high minimum balance requirements and some other rules that may make it challenging for certain individuals to open savings accounts.

Fortunately, many banks have started offering zero-balance bank accounts. The best part is that these zero-balance accounts tend to offer features and benefits similar to regular savings accounts. In this article, we will take a look at some of the key features and benefits offered by the IndusInd Bank Indus Delite Zero-Balance Savings Account, and why it should be your first choice for a new zero-balance account.

What is a zero-balance bank account?

Advertisement

A zero-balance bank account, also known as a zero-balance savings account or no-minimum balance account, is a type of bank account that does not require you to maintain a certain minimum balance in your account. Unlike traditional savings accounts that often impose penalties if your balance falls below a certain threshold, zero-balance accounts allow you to keep your account functional even if your balance drops to zero.

A zero-balance account is usually designed to make banking services accessible to a wider range of people, such as:

People unfamiliar or new to banking looking for a simple and hassle-free bank account

Individuals looking to open a separate account to manage finances better

Freelancers who may not have a stable stream of revenue

Students who do not have a regular income and may be dependent on their parents

Low-income individuals who are not able to maintain a minimum balance in their accounts

Some of the key features offered by zero-balance accounts include facilities such as debit cards for cash withdrawals and card purchases, online and mobile banking services, online fund transfers through NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS, ATM access, chequebook facility, etc.

Advertisement

Although zero-balance accounts do not require any minimum balance to be maintained, these accounts may have other forms of fees or restrictions to consider. For instance, there might be a limit on the number of free transactions that you can carry out in a month.

Despite these potential downsides, zero-balance savings accounts remain a highly attractive option for people who wish to get started with their first account and also for individuals like students and freelancers who may not be able to maintain a specific minimum balance.

IndusInd Bank Indus Delite Savings Account | A zero-balance account with top features

Advertisement

If you want a zero-balance account with top-notch benefits, discounts, cashback, and premium banking services, the best option you can choose is the IndusInd Bank Indus Delite Savings Account.

Look at the features that make this digital savings account an ideal choice for your finances:

1. A 100% digital account opening process

Advertisement

With IndusInd Bank, you can open a bank account online from the comfort of your home, with just a few clicks. The application process is 100% digital and hassle-free. There’s no need for multiple bank visits or dealing with time-consuming paperwork. All you have to do is provide your Aadhaar and PAN card details and complete the video KYC process. This quick online method ensures that you can start enjoying the savings account features almost instantly.

2. Competitive interest rates

With the Indus Delite Savings Account, your hard-earned money gets an extra boost with the best-in-class savings account interest rates. This growth is beneficial, especially for long-term goals such as retirement or kids' education, as the compound interest accumulates and significantly increases the worth of your deposited balance over time.

Advertisement

3. Access to IndusMobile app & IndusNet banking

This zero-balance savings account provides access to top-notch digital banking services through the IndusMobile app and IndusNet. Whether you need to pay bills, check your balance, transfer funds, or manage your investments, the user-friendly interfaces of the app and online banking platform make it simple and quick. To put it simply, your account is accessible 24/7 for all your banking requirements.

4. Attractive cashback

Use your IndusInd Bank Debit Card for Amazon purchases and get up to 5% cashback. This feature is highly beneficial for regular Amazon shoppers, as it effectively reduces purchase costs across categories like electronics, groceries, and apparel.

5. Exclusive benefits and discounts through Delights Debit Card

The IndusInd Bank Delights Debit Card, which you can obtain separately online, offers a host of exclusive benefits and discounts, such as:

5% cashback benefits on fuel, entertainment, and OTT spending

20% off on Swiggy and 10% off on BigBasket, which make dining and grocery shopping more affordable

"Buy 1 Get 1" offer on movie tickets via BookMyShow. This helps you add more value to your entertainment expenses

A complimentary â‚¹1.5 lakh insurance cover provides added financial security

Note: The above benefits are subject to updates. For the latest features and offers, please refer to the Indus Delite Zero-Balance Savings Account page on the IndusInd Bank website.

Open a zero-balance savings account online in just 4 steps

You can open a savings account with IndusInd Bank in just four easy steps:

Step 1: Choose an account number you like. It could be your birth date, lucky numbers, anniversary date, favourite digits, or an easy-to-remember pattern

Step 2: Provide your basic details, including your PAN and Aadhaar card numbers

Step 3: Add funds to your account

Step 4: Complete video KYC from anywhere, anytime

Now, your account is active and ready for transactions.

To conclude

The Indus Delite Zero-Balance Savings account offers a valuable banking solution for individuals looking for a flexible and easy-to-manage bank account with no minimum balance requirements. This bank account is ideal for students, low-income individuals, freelancers and those new to banking. Moreover, it can also serve as an ideal secondary account for individuals who wish to have separate accounts to manage finances better.

The hassle-free instant online account set-up process and the various added benefits make it a perfect choice for anyone looking to open a zero-balance savings account.

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

Share article on Leave Your Comments