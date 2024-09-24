VC-backed Redcliffe Labs eyes second acquisition of the year
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • VC-backed Redcliffe Labs eyes second acquisition of the year

VC-backed Redcliffe Labs eyes second acquisition of the year

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 24 Sep 2024
VC-backed Redcliffe Labs eyes second acquisition of the year
Dheeraj Jain, founder, Redcliffe Labs

Healthtech platform Redcliffe Lifetech Pvt Ltd, which operates diagnostic centres under the Redcliffe Labs brand, is set to mark its second acquisition in the diagnostics space in over a year, VCCircle has learnt. 

The diagnostics service provider, which recently onboarded Denmark's Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU), as an investor, plans to acquire Bengaluru-based Celara Diagnostics to expand its presence in the southern market, a person familiar with the matter told VCCircle. 

The Noida-headquartered company is likely to acquire a controlling stake in Celara Diagnostics for Rs 50-60 crore. 

Advertisement

This acquisition marks Redcliffe Labsongoing strategy to improve cash flow and profitability through a series of acquisitions, VCCircle reported earlier. 

The company has sunk deeper into the red in the last two financial years even as it rapidly grew its topline. Its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 345.6 crore for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 from Rs 66.9 crore in FY22, as per VCCEdge, the data research platform of VCCircle. Consolidated net sales jumped to Rs 347 crore from almost Rs 130 crore. 

A spokesperson from Redcliffe Labs declined to comment over a phone call. 

Advertisement

News website Entrackr first reported the company's acquistion plan on Monday.

In March 2023, Redcliffe Labs acquired Udaipur-based Medicentre Sonography & Clinical Lab. It was followed by the acquisition of Prime Sonography & Diagnostic Centre in Kota, Rajasthan, earlier this year through Medicentre. 

Redcliffe Labs, aiming to grow its network to 100 labs by the end of FY25, previously said it was in advanced talks for three to five acquisitions in the coming months.

Advertisement

"We are targeting profitable companies in the diagnostics sector with revenues of Rs 40-50 crore," founder Dheeraj Jain told VCCircle in an earlier interview

The move comes after Redcliffe's recent $42 million Series C fundraise from investors including LeapFrog InvestmentsChiratae Ventures, Growth Spark VenturesHealthquad, and its new backer IFU. The capital will support Redcliffe’s expansion, focusing on Tier II and III cities across India. 

Founded in 2018 by Dheeraj Jain, Redcliffe employs over 3,500 people and offers diagnostic services through a network of 80 labs, with sample collection available in over 220 cities. 

Advertisement

Celara Diagnostics 

Founded in 2017, Celara Diagnostics provides a wide range of healthcare services, including radiology, pathology, ultrasonography, digital X-ray, mammography, and laboratory services, along with various comprehensive health packages. 

The company’s net sales have remained relatively flat over the past two financial years. It reported net sales of Rs 25.2 crore for FY23, a marginally up from Rs 24.3 crore in FY22. However, its net profit rose to Rs 1.5 crore from Rs 0.23 crore during the same period. 

Advertisement
Redcliffe Lifetech Pvt LtdRedcliffe LabsInvestment Fund for Developing CountriesLeapFrog InvestmentsChiratae VenturesGrowth Spark VenturesHealthquad

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

VC-backed Redcliffe Labs eyes second acquisition of the year

Healthcare

VC-backed Redcliffe Labs eyes second acquisition of the year

Premium
Core Diagnostics gets buyout interests as Eight Roads seeks exit

Healthcare

Core Diagnostics gets buyout interests as Eight Roads seeks exit

Premium
Bottomline: InvAscent-backed Malladi Drugs seeks to step up growth with potential IPO in sight

Healthcare

Bottomline: InvAscent-backed Malladi Drugs seeks to step up growth with potential IPO in sight

Advent-controlled Suven Pharma appoints former Piramal exec as chairman

Healthcare

Advent-controlled Suven Pharma appoints former Piramal exec as chairman

Zydus Life acquires Sterling Biotech's API formulation business

Healthcare

Zydus Life acquires Sterling Biotech's API formulation business

Premium
PE firms mull buying stake in Apex Hospitals as existing backer seeks exit

Healthcare

PE firms mull buying stake in Apex Hospitals as existing backer seeks exit

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW