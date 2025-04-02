Somerset bets more on medtech firm as new investor joins cap table

Premium
Healthcare-focused private equity investor Somerset Indus Capital Partners, which has backed companies such as Genworks, Apex Hospitals, Globela Pharma and Sterling Hospitals, has increased its investment in a medtech firm. The investor, which is in the process of raising its third India healthcare fund, has made a follow-on investment in ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.