Somerset bets more on medtech firm as new investor joins cap table
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Somerset bets more on medtech firm as new investor joins cap table

Somerset bets more on medtech firm as new investor joins cap table

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 02 Apr 2025
Premium
Somerset bets more on medtech firm as new investor joins cap table
Credit: pixabay

Healthcare-focused private equity investor Somerset Indus Capital Partners, which has backed companies such as Genworks, Apex Hospitals, Globela Pharma and Sterling Hospitals, has increased its investment in a medtech firm.    The investor, which is in the process of raising its third India healthcare fund, has made a follow-on investment in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

North India healthcare chain Park Hospitals files DRHP for IPO

Healthcare

North India healthcare chain Park Hospitals files DRHP for IPO

Pro
KKR scores spectacular returns in partial exit from Indian drugmaker

Healthcare

KKR scores spectacular returns in partial exit from Indian drugmaker

Premium
Africa-focused private credit firm TLG Capital exits Nigerian pharmacy platform

Healthcare

Africa-focused private credit firm TLG Capital exits Nigerian pharmacy platform

Affirma Capital clocks an exit as Kotak Alts bets on Tirupati Medicare

Healthcare

Affirma Capital clocks an exit as Kotak Alts bets on Tirupati Medicare

IPO plans of WeWork India, PE-backed Indira IVF and Star Agriwarehousing hit a wall

Healthcare

IPO plans of WeWork India, PE-backed Indira IVF and Star Agriwarehousing hit a wall

Pro
KKR eyes another hospital in push for bigger healthcare play in South India

Healthcare

KKR eyes another hospital in push for bigger healthcare play in South India

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW