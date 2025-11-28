Samvardhana Motherson weighs cross-border deals for new diversification push
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Samvardhana Motherson weighs cross-border deals for new diversification push

Samvardhana Motherson weighs cross-border deals for new diversification push

Pro
Samvardhana Motherson weighs cross-border deals for new diversification push

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, which has acquired several companies in the past to ramp up its mainstay auto components business, is now looking at putting its inorganic growth strategy into play for its latest diversification drive, three people aware of the company’s thinking told VCCircle. The Mumbai-listed conglomerate is keen to ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
PE-backed company acquires Noida's Neo Hospital

Healthcare

PE-backed company acquires Noida's Neo Hospital

Premium
Canbank VC gets exit window as portfolio firm finds a buyer

Healthcare

Canbank VC gets exit window as portfolio firm finds a buyer

Premium
Mental health firm Maarga Mindcare looks to snag maiden funding cheque

Healthcare

Mental health firm Maarga Mindcare looks to snag maiden funding cheque

Premium
API maker SCL Lifesciences eyes maiden PE cheque, hires banker

Healthcare

API maker SCL Lifesciences eyes maiden PE cheque, hires banker

Premium
Apax, Accel, seven other PE/VCs set for payday as SEBI clears portfolio firms' IPOs

Healthcare

Apax, Accel, seven other PE/VCs set for payday as SEBI clears portfolio firms' IPOs

Premium
BlackRock eyes an exit as India portfolio firm scouts for new investors

Healthcare

BlackRock eyes an exit as India portfolio firm scouts for new investors

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW