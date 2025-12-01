IPO-bound Sai Parenteral’s buys Australian drugmaker
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

IPO-bound Sai Parenteral’s buys Australian drugmaker

By Roshan Abraham

  • 01 Dec 2025
  • Listen to Story
IPO-bound Sai Parenteral’s buys Australian drugmaker
Credit: Pixabay

Sai Parenteral's Ltd, a drug formulation company which has filed its draft papers with the capital markets regulator for an initial public offering, has acquired an Australian pharmaceutical company. 

The Hyderabad-based company has acquired a 74.6% stake in Adelaide-based pharmaceutical company Noumed Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd for Rs 125 crore ($13.9 million), it said in a statement.

“By combining Noumed's R&D capabilities, distribution network, extensive dossier library, and upcoming manufacturing facility, along with Sai Parenteral’s strengths and capabilities in India, we are unlocking significant synergies across the value chain,” said Anil KK, managing director at the Indian drugmaker. 

Advertisement

“This partnership enhances our entry into semi- regulated and regulated markets with a wider, more competitive product portfolio,” he added.

The development comes after the company in September filed its draft IPO papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The IPO plan consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 285 crore and an offer for sale of up to 3.5 million shares by existing shareholders.

Noumed Pharmaceuticals is a supplier of private-label over-the-counter (OTC) products to pharmacy chains across Australia and New Zealand. The company has a portfolio of over 451 product dossiers across therapeutic categories. It is setting up a manufacturing facility in Adelaide with an investment of A$53 million (Rs 310 crore). The facility is expected to start commercial operations by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Advertisement

Sai Parenteral's is a diversified pharmaceutical formulations company offering end-to-end services, including research and development, regulatory compliance, manufacturing, and global commercialization. It is backed by investors such as Samarsh Capital, Vyom Partners, Blue Lotus Capital and Gruhas. The company had raised Rs 50 crore in July from some of these investors, largely to fund acquisitions to gain access in regulated markets.  

It operates in two verticals: branded generic formulations, and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services. Its product portfolio consists of sterile injectables, oral solids, oral liquids, and topical formulations.

As per its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the company recorded a revenue growth of 6% to Rs 163.1 crore and a net profit of Rs 14.4 crore for the financial year ended March 2025.

Advertisement
Sai ParenteralsIPO

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Somerset Indus Capital taps another offshore LP for third PE fund

Healthcare

Somerset Indus Capital taps another offshore LP for third PE fund

Pro
Samvardhana Motherson weighs cross-border deals for new diversification push

Healthcare

Samvardhana Motherson weighs cross-border deals for new diversification push

Premium
PE-backed company acquires Noida's Neo Hospital

Healthcare

PE-backed company acquires Noida's Neo Hospital

Premium
Canbank VC gets exit window as portfolio firm finds a buyer

Healthcare

Canbank VC gets exit window as portfolio firm finds a buyer

Premium
Mental health firm Maarga Mindcare looks to snag maiden funding cheque

Healthcare

Mental health firm Maarga Mindcare looks to snag maiden funding cheque

Premium
API maker SCL Lifesciences eyes maiden PE cheque, hires banker

Healthcare

API maker SCL Lifesciences eyes maiden PE cheque, hires banker

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW