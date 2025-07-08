Sai Parenterals, Linkrunner, Monetize360 get funding; Counselect, Incuspaze ink M&As

The founders of Hyderabad-based Sai Parenterals

Drugmaker Sai Parenterals, analytics startup Linkrunner, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Monetize360 have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds.

Meanwhile, consulting firm Counselect and workspace solutions provider Incuspaze have announced M&A deals.

Sai Parenterals Ltd has secured Rs 50 crore ($5.8 million) in an equity round led by Samarsh Capital and Vyom Partners, with participation from funds associated with Blue Lotus Capital.

The Hyderabad-based company operates in the pharmaceutical formulations segment, spanning research & development (R&D), manufacturing, regulatory compliance, marketing, and exports. It runs five facilities in India and has two strategic business verticals: branded export formulations and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services. The product portfolio includes injectables, oral solids and liquids, and topical preparations.

The firm will use the funds for international expansion, particularly through acquisitions in regulated markets to gain market access, intellectual property, and manufacturing capabilities, said Anil Karusala, managing director of Sai Parenterals. "We are working diligently to build a world-class pharmaceutical company that adheres to the highest global standards and practices," he added.

AI-powered analytics platform Linkrunner has raised Rs 5 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Titan Capital, with participation from angel investor Samir Sood and early-stage venture capital firm 2AM.VC.

Founded by Shreyans Sancheti and Darshil Rathod, Linkrunner helps modern consumer apps track user metrics, manage ad spending, and drive data-driven growth. Its clients include apps such as Stimuler, Grapevine, Fold Money, Abcoffee, Jumbo Gaming, and Lingopanda.

The company said the funding will support hiring across engineering, data science, and sales, and drive product innovation and go-to-market efforts in India.

SaaS startup Monetize360 has announced a strategic investment from deep-tech venture capital firm Abyro Capital. However, the terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

Founded by Murali Saravu and led by CEO Jayaram Bhat, Monetize360’s flagship platform MTZ360 enables enterprises to launch and scale complex monetization models through a no-code, AI-powered system. The platform unifies real-time pricing, quote-to-cash automation, and revenue management.

Counselect-Lawmetrik

Business consulting firm Counselect has acquired legal consulting and managed services firm Lawmetrik as part of its expansion into new geographies and client segments. The company didn't disclose the terms of the transaction.

As part of the integration, Lawmetrik founder Basil Almeida will join Counselect as co-founder and president. Counselect co-founder Ritvik Lukose will be CEO. Lawmetrik’s full team will be integrated into Counselect.

“We’re coming together to become the first choice for clients that want to modernize and scale their legal and compliance functions. As we grow our GCC offering and expand our work with global clients, we are thrilled to have Basil and his outstanding team onboard,” said Lukose.

Set up in 2019, Counselect specializes in legal transformation consulting across business strategy, technology, operations, and innovation.

Lawmetrik, founded in 2021, focuses on legal performance optimization and managed services.

Incuspaze-VSKOUT

Workspace solutions provider Incuspaze has acquired SaaS company VSKOUT, a business-to-business (B2B) data analytics platform for commercial real estate (CRE).

The transaction is structured as a combination of cash and equity swap. However, the company didn't provide details.

VSKOUT, founded in 2016, provides proprietary analytics tools, data mapping capabilities, and insights into India’s CRE sector.

