Redcliffe Labs-owned Medicentre acquires diagnostic lab in Rajasthan

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 22 Feb 2024
Dheeraj Jain, founder, Redcliffe Labs

Redcliffe Labs-owned Medicentre Sonography & Clinical Labs Thursday said it has acquired Prime Sonography & Diagnostic Centre in Kota, an integrated diagnostic laboratory that offers pathology and radiology services.

Redcliffe Labs counts venture capital firm Chiratae Ventures and impact investor LeapFrog Investments among its backers.

Medicentre Sonography did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction.

With this acquisition, Noida-based diagnostics firm Redcliffe Labs aims to strengthen its presence in Rajasthan by offering high-quality and accessible diagnostic services.

"Under Redcliffe Labs’ undertaking, we’ve been setting new benchmarks for quality diagnostic services across Rajasthan,” said Manish Seth, director of radiology, Redcliffe Labs and founder of Medicentre Sonography & Clinical Labs. “Including this acquisition with its exclusive MRI services is a stride towards further making diagnostic services accessible for people in the city.” 

Redcliffe Labs acquired Medicentre Sonography & Clinical Lab in 2023 to further deepen its penetration in Rajasthan.
 
Founded in 2018 by Dheeraj Jain, Redcliffe Labs serves as a Pan India omnichannel diagnostics service provider. Operating in over 220 cities across India through a network of over 80 self-owned labs and more than 2,000 collection centers, the company is strategically positioned for future expansion, targeting tier 2 and 3 demographics. 

