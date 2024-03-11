VC-backed Redcliffe Labs in talks for more acquisitions to boost profitability

Premium
Redcliffe Lifetech Pvt Ltd, which operates diagnostic centres under the Redcliffe Labs brand, is in talks to acquire labs with a strong bottomline to improve its own cash flow and profitability, a top executive told VCCircle. The company, which counts emerging markets-focused alternative investor LeapFrog Investments and Indian venture capital firm ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.