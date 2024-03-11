facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • VC-backed Redcliffe Labs in talks for more acquisitions to boost profitability

VC-backed Redcliffe Labs in talks for more acquisitions to boost profitability

Premium
VC-backed Redcliffe Labs in talks for more acquisitions to boost profitability
Dheeraj Jain, founder, Redcliffe Labs

Redcliffe Lifetech Pvt Ltd, which operates diagnostic centres under the Redcliffe Labs brand, is in talks to acquire labs with a strong bottomline to improve its own cash flow and profitability, a top executive told VCCircle.     The company, which counts emerging markets-focused alternative investor LeapFrog Investments and Indian venture capital firm ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
VC-backed Redcliffe Labs in talks for more acquisitions to boost profitability

Healthcare

VC-backed Redcliffe Labs in talks for more acquisitions to boost profitability

Bessemer, Investcorp-backed NephroPlus buys Filipino dialysis chain

Healthcare

Bessemer, Investcorp-backed NephroPlus buys Filipino dialysis chain

Premium
Why Quantum CorpHealth refused term sheet from potential VC investor

Healthcare

Why Quantum CorpHealth refused term sheet from potential VC investor

Garware Fulflex India acquires US firm Avcor Healthcare

Healthcare

Garware Fulflex India acquires US firm Avcor Healthcare

Advent to merge Cohance, Suven in share-swap deal

Healthcare

Advent to merge Cohance, Suven in share-swap deal

Premium
WestBridge-backed Healthians in talks for acquisitions to boost revenue, profitability

Healthcare

WestBridge-backed Healthians in talks for acquisitions to boost revenue, profitability

Advertisement