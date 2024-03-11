VC-backed Redcliffe Labs in talks for more acquisitions to boost profitability

Premium Dheeraj Jain, founder, Redcliffe Labs

Redcliffe Lifetech Pvt Ltd, which operates diagnostic centres under the Redcliffe Labs brand, is in talks to acquire labs with a strong bottomline to improve its own cash flow and profitability, a top executive told VCCircle. The company, which counts emerging markets-focused alternative investor LeapFrog Investments and Indian venture capital firm ......