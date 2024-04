Searchlight: Sentiss Pharma races towards $100 mn revenue with strong margins

Premium Deepak Bahri, CEO and Founder, Sentiss Pharma

Opthalmic products maker Sentiss Pharma Pvt Ltd could clock revenue of $100 million (about Rs 830 crore) for the fiscal year that began on April 1 after buying a European company last year to boost its overseas presence. The Gurgaon-based bootstrapped company reported net sales of Rs 607 crore for 2022-23, ......