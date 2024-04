Sun Pharma-backed medtech startup EzeRx in talks with VCs, top PSU for funding

Partha Pratim Das Mahapatra, founder and CEO, EzeRx

Medtech startup EzeRx Health Tech Pvt Ltd, which counts drugmaker Sun Pharma as its largest investor, is in talks with at least two venture capital firms and a state-run company to raise fresh equity funding, a person familiar with the matter told VCCircle. The startup, which was set up in 2018 ......