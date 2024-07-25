Piramal-Bain's India Resurgence Fund in talks for stake in pharma player

Premium Shantanu Nalavadi, managing director, India Resurgence Fund

India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), a stressed assets investment platform co-floated by Piramal Group and Bain Capital, is negotiating to pick up a stake in an Indian active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) company, two people aware of the matter told VCCircle. The fund, which recently clocked a full exit from its maiden bet ......