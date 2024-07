Exclusive: Aster DM Healthcare set to stitch deal for India biz with top PE firm

Premium Azad Moopen, chairman, Aster DM Healthcare

Mumbai-listed Aster DM Healthcare Ltd is in advanced talks with a deep-pocketed private equity firm to finalize a deal for its India business, two people aware of the matter told VCCircle. The development comes less than a year after the hospital chain agreed to hive off and sell its business in ......