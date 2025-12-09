Bottomline: Can GSK Velu's Neuberg Diagnostics sustain its acquisition-led growth?
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Bottomline: Can GSK Velu's Neuberg Diagnostics sustain its acquisition-led growth?

Bottomline: Can GSK Velu's Neuberg Diagnostics sustain its acquisition-led growth?

By Roshan Abraham

  • 09 Dec 2025
Premium
Bottomline: Can GSK Velu's Neuberg Diagnostics sustain its acquisition-led growth?
GSK Velu, Founder, Neuberg Diagnostics | Credit: GSK Velu/LinkedIn

Diagnostics service provider Neuberg Diagnostics, which is reportedly preparing for a $350-million initial public offering (IPO) next year, recorded strong growth in its topline and profitability for the financial year ended March 2025, VCCircle has learnt.  The Chennai-based company, backed by Kotak Alternate Assets, recorded around 12% growth in consolidated revenue ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Creador buys into La Renon as Peak XV makes a partial exit

Healthcare

Creador buys into La Renon as Peak XV makes a partial exit

Pro
True North, Tata Capital's growth PE fund stare at poor outcome from exit window

Healthcare

True North, Tata Capital's growth PE fund stare at poor outcome from exit window

Pro
Quadria Capital scoring spectacular returns from swift exit move

Healthcare

Quadria Capital scoring spectacular returns from swift exit move

Pro
Is ChrysCap meeting exit benchmark as healthcare firm eyes $720 mn valuation?

Healthcare

Is ChrysCap meeting exit benchmark as healthcare firm eyes $720 mn valuation?

IPO-bound Sai Parenteral's buys Australian drugmaker

Healthcare

IPO-bound Sai Parenteral's buys Australian drugmaker

Premium
Somerset Indus Capital taps another offshore LP for third PE fund

Healthcare

Somerset Indus Capital taps another offshore LP for third PE fund

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW