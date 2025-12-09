KKR, Temasek, three other PE/VC firms move closer to harvesting India bets
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • KKR, Temasek, three other PE/VC firms move closer to harvesting India bets

KKR, Temasek, three other PE/VC firms move closer to harvesting India bets

By TEAM VCC

  • 09 Dec 2025
Premium
KKR, Temasek, three other PE/VC firms move closer to harvesting India bets
Credit: Reuters

Private equity firm KKR, Singapore state investment firm Temasek, venture capital firm Aarin Capital and two other PE firms can now march ahead with their plans to harvest their local investments after their portfolio companies received regulatory approval to float initial  public offerings. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
o3 Capital hires former HSBC exec to deepen consumer practice

Consumer

o3 Capital hires former HSBC exec to deepen consumer practice

Advent's $1 bn deal talks for Whirlpool India stake collapse

Consumer

Advent's $1 bn deal talks for Whirlpool India stake collapse

Premium
Nat Habit starts fresh funding talks, looks to scale products, channels

Consumer

Nat Habit starts fresh funding talks, looks to scale products, channels

British American Tobacco plans to offload stake in ITC Hotels

Consumer

British American Tobacco plans to offload stake in ITC Hotels

Pro
Blackstone set to strike control deal for Indian school operator

Consumer

Blackstone set to strike control deal for Indian school operator

Premium
India SME Investments brews fresh bet in bootstrapped coffee chain

Consumer

India SME Investments brews fresh bet in bootstrapped coffee chain

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW