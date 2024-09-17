VC-backed Redcliffe onboards new investor in Series C funding
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • VC-backed Redcliffe onboards new investor in Series C funding

VC-backed Redcliffe onboards new investor in Series C funding

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 17 Sep 2024
Premium
VC-backed Redcliffe onboards new investor in Series C funding
Dheeraj Jain, founder, Redcliffe Labs

Redcliffe Lifetech Pvt Ltd, which operates diagnostic centers under the Redcliffe Labs brand, has raised Series C funding from existing backers as well as a new international investor.  The company, which counts emerging markets-focused impact investor LeapFrog Investments and Indian venture capital firm Chiratae Ventures among its investors, secured $42 million (Rs ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Zydus Life acquires Sterling Biotech's API formulation business

Healthcare

Zydus Life acquires Sterling Biotech's API formulation business

Premium
VC-backed Redcliffe onboards new investor in Series C funding

Healthcare

VC-backed Redcliffe onboards new investor in Series C funding

Premium
Searchlight: Aurobindo Pharma promoters-owned Axis Clinicals faces headwinds

Healthcare

Searchlight: Aurobindo Pharma promoters-owned Axis Clinicals faces headwinds

Premium
Exclusive: Micro Labs set to acquire Nigerian generics company

Healthcare

Exclusive: Micro Labs set to acquire Nigerian generics company

Newmi Care, Futwork raise early-stage funding, eye expansion

Healthcare

Newmi Care, Futwork raise early-stage funding, eye expansion

Max Healthcare to acquire Jaypee hospitals

Healthcare

Max Healthcare to acquire Jaypee hospitals

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW