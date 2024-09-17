VC-backed Redcliffe onboards new investor in Series C funding

Premium Dheeraj Jain, founder, Redcliffe Labs

Redcliffe Lifetech Pvt Ltd, which operates diagnostic centers under the Redcliffe Labs brand, has raised Series C funding from existing backers as well as a new international investor. The company, which counts emerging markets-focused impact investor LeapFrog Investments and Indian venture capital firm Chiratae Ventures among its investors, secured $42 million (Rs ......