North India healthcare chain Park Hospitals files DRHP for IPO

Park Medi World Pvt Ltd, a New Delhi-headquartered multi-speciality hospital chain, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 1,260 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).



The issue will comprise a primary share sale of Rs 960 crore and an offer-for-sale, with promoter Ajit Gupta offloading shares worth Rs 300 crore.



According to the DRHP, the healthcare group may also raise up to Rs 192 crore in a pre-IPO round. If this amount is raised, it will be deducted from the fresh issue component, the filing stated.



The company plans to use Rs 410 crore of the net fresh issue proceeds to repay debt, which stood at Rs 593.6 crore as of December 2024. It will allocate Rs 110 crore for the development of a new hospital and expansion of existing facilities, and Rs 77.2 crore for the purchase of medical equipment.The remainder will be used for inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.



This move comes just under two months after VCCircle first reported that Park Medi World was considering an IPO to raise Rs 1,200-1,500 crore ($138-172 million).