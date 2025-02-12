North India healthcare chain Park Hospitals kickstarts IPO plan, appoints bankers

New Delhi-headquartered multi-speciality hospital chain Park Medi World Pvt. Ltd has started the process to float an initial public offering and intends to list on stock exchanges this year, a person aware of the matter told VCCircle. The healthcare group, which operates 12 hospitals across North India under the Park Hospitals ......