North India healthcare chain Park Hospitals kickstarts IPO plan, appoints bankers
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • North India healthcare chain Park Hospitals kickstarts IPO plan, appoints bankers

North India healthcare chain Park Hospitals kickstarts IPO plan, appoints bankers

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 12 Feb 2025
Premium
North India healthcare chain Park Hospitals kickstarts IPO plan, appoints bankers
Credit: 123RF.com

New Delhi-headquartered multi-speciality hospital chain Park Medi World Pvt. Ltd has started the process to float an initial public offering and intends to list on stock exchanges this year, a person aware of the matter told VCCircle.  The healthcare group, which operates 12 hospitals across North India under the Park Hospitals ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Nivaan Care, Mysa, GoRally, two others secure early-stage funding

Healthcare

Nivaan Care, Mysa, GoRally, two others secure early-stage funding

Premium
Behind Amanta Healthcare IPO, a tale of two PE firms with contrasting fortunes

Healthcare

Behind Amanta Healthcare IPO, a tale of two PE firms with contrasting fortunes

Premium
JV Ventures sets closing timelines for biotech-focused VC fund

Healthcare

JV Ventures sets closing timelines for biotech-focused VC fund

Premium
Pharma firm Kepler Healthcare scouts for investor, hires banker

Healthcare

Pharma firm Kepler Healthcare scouts for investor, hires banker

Premium
South African PE firm Kleoss Capital set to acquire medical devices company

Healthcare

South African PE firm Kleoss Capital set to acquire medical devices company

Premium
MegaDelta Capital, PE fund exit legacy bet as family office strikes control deal

Healthcare

MegaDelta Capital, PE fund exit legacy bet as family office strikes control deal

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW