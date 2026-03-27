German lab equipment maker Memlab snaps up Indian firm

Credit: 123RF.com

​German laboratory equipment maker Memlab GmbH expects to boost its manufacturing base in India by striking a deal to acquire a local company that makes equipment for the pharmaceutical industry.

Memlab has acquired a majority stake in Newtronic Lifecare Equipment Pvt Ltd, a provider of stability chambers and related products for the pharmaceutical industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The deal is expected to provide Memlab, a partnership between Germany-headquartered Memmert and Portuguese firm Aralab, with a strong manufacturing base in India, while the transaction will accelerate Newtronic's international expansion and enhance its product and service offerings.

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Clairfield International's Indian partner firm, 7i Capital Advisors, along with German partner Saxenhammer advised Newtronic and Memlab GmbH on this transaction.

Founded in 1980, Newtronic manufactures products for the pharmaceutical industry, specializing in stability chambers, environmental chambers, incubators and refrigeration systems. It also serves other regulated sectors such as biotechnology, and food and research.

For FY25, the company recorded more than 14% growth in consolidated revenue, reaching Rs 153.3 crore, with a net profit of Rs 16.5 crore, according to VCCEdge data, the data intelligence arm of VCCircle.

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Memlab is a partnership between Memmert and Aralab. Germany-headquartered Memmert GmbH manufactures high-precision laboratory equipment with a production facility in China. It specializes in temperature-controlled appliances such as ovens, incubators, climate chambers and water baths, serving industries including pharmaceuticals, research, healthcare and food testing.

Aralab specializes in advanced environmental and climatic chambers designed for precise control of temperature, humidity and other testing parameters. The Portugal-based company serves a diverse set of industries including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, automotive, electronics, agriculture and research institutions.​

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