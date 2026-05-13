Dhan parent Raise Financial, Vaidam Health ink M&A deals
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Dhan parent Raise Financial, Vaidam Health ink M&A deals

By Roshan Abraham

  • 13 May 2026
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Dhan parent Raise Financial, Vaidam Health ink M&A deals
Credit: Pexels

Raise Financial Services said Wednesday it has acquired insurance broker GreenLife Insurance Broking Pvt Ltd (GIBL) and plans to invest in the company to build a direct consumer insurance distribution platform. 

Raise, the parent company of stock broking and investing platform Dhan, didn’t disclose the terms of the cash-and-stock deal. However, it said in a statement it expects to invest $15 million (about Rs 142 crore) in GIBL to build a direct consumer insurance distribution platform, focusing on product, technology and customer experience. 

This move marks Raise’s foray into insurance distribution to broaden its financial services offerings. Raise operates platforms such as Fuzz AI, Upsurge, Filter Coffee and Stratzy. 

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Raise also said it intends to build a hybrid distribution model combining digital-first consumer experiences with strong advisory-led support across Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets.

Founded in 2013 by Subir Mukherjee, GIBL has driven insurance adoption across eastern and northeastern India covering more than 50 cities and towns via its offline distribution network.

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Vaidam Health, a tech-enabled medical tourism platform, has acquired oncology-focused healthcare platform CancerRounds to strengthen its patient navigation capabilities in oncology and enhance support for patients seeking comprehensive cancer care solutions across borders.

CancerRounds supports cancer patients in connecting with doctors, hospitals and treatment options. Terms of the transaction remained undisclosed.

"CancerRounds has built focused experience in oncology care navigation, and this acquisition allows us to bring that capability into our existing international patient services.” said Pankaj Chandna, co-founder of Vaidam Health.

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CancerRounds is a platform for assisting both domestic and international cancer patients by having tie-ups with leading cancer centers and doctors. The company has helped more than 5,000 patients, facilitated connections with over 500 oncologists, and worked with 200-plus hospitals, globally.

The acquisition will allow the integration of CancerRounds’ oncology care navigation experience with Vaidam Health’s international patient services. With the transaction, Vaidam Health will focus on doctor discovery, treatment opinion coordination, hospital shortlisting, documentation assistance, travel coordination and post-treatment follow-up for patients seeking cancer treatment outside their home country.

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