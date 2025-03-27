Africa-focused private credit firm TLG Capital exits Nigerian pharmacy platform

Premium Credit: Pixabay

TLG Capital, a sub-Saharan Africa-focused impact investment firm specializing in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has exited its six-year investment in a Nigerian pharmacy consumer platform, according to a top company executive. The London-headquartered firm fully monetized its investment in Express Pharmacy, a Lagos-based mass-market pharmacy retail chain offering affordable prices and ......