TVS Capital appoints former McKinsey exec as partner

Private equity firm TVS Capital Funds (TCF), which has invested in the likes of GoDigit, PhonePe, and InsuranceDekho, has roped in former McKinsey & Company executive Chandrasekar V as Partner, Research.

Chandra comes with over two decades of experience at McKinsey, where his core area of focus was building, transforming, and leading at-scale high-performance research teams, the firm said in a release.

In his new role at TCF, Chandra will focus on enhancing the firm’s research capabilities, driving data-driven insights and supporting the strategic decision-making process across the firm’s investing activities.

At McKinsey, Chandra was also involved in talent management, client engagement, and operational excellence, while advising teams in the TMT sector.

“Chandra’s background in building and leading high-performance team leadership and innovation aligns with our strategic goals,” said Gopal Srinivasan, chairman and managing director of TVS Capital Funds.

Founded in 2007, TVS Capital Funds is currently raising its fourth fund, while its third fund--TVS Shriram Growth Fund 3--has received commitments of Rs 1,900 crore, according to the company’s website.

TCF has partnered over 35 companies, providing both capital and strategic support, with a focus on technology for business, B2B, and financial services sectors.

