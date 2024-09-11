TVS Capital appoints former McKinsey exec as partner
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • TVS Capital appoints former McKinsey exec as partner

TVS Capital appoints former McKinsey exec as partner

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 11 Sep 2024
TVS Capital appoints former McKinsey exec as partner
Credit: Pixabay

Private equity firm TVS Capital Funds (TCF), which has invested in the likes of GoDigit, PhonePe, and InsuranceDekho, has roped in former McKinsey & Company executive Chandrasekar V as Partner, Research.   

Chandra comes with over two decades of experience at McKinsey, where his core area of focus was building, transforming, and leading at-scale high-performance research teams, the firm said in a release.  

In his new role at TCF, Chandra will focus on enhancing the firm’s research capabilities, driving data-driven insights and supporting the strategic decision-making process across the firm’s investing activities.  

Advertisement

At McKinsey, Chandra was also involved in talent management, client engagement, and operational excellence, while advising teams in the TMT sector.  

“Chandra’s background in building and leading high-performance team leadership and innovation aligns with our strategic goals,” said Gopal Srinivasan, chairman and managing director of TVS Capital Funds.  

Founded in 2007, TVS Capital Funds is currently raising its fourth fund, while its third fund--TVS Shriram Growth Fund 3--has received commitments of Rs 1,900 crore, according to the company’s website.  

Advertisement

TCF has partnered over 35 companies, providing both capital and strategic support, with a focus on technology for business, B2B, and financial services sectors.   

 

 

Advertisement
TVS Capital FundsGoDigitPhonePeInsuranceDekhoMcKinsey &amp; CompanyChandrasekar V

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

TVS Capital appoints former McKinsey exec as partner

People

TVS Capital appoints former McKinsey exec as partner

India's highest paid professionals list has a new chartbuster

People

India's highest paid professionals list has a new chartbuster

Carlyle hires former Bajaj Electricals CEO to help improve portfolio firms' performance

People

Carlyle hires former Bajaj Electricals CEO to help improve portfolio firms' performance

Early-stage investor Relentless VC elevates exec to partner

People

Early-stage investor Relentless VC elevates exec to partner

Premium
WestBridge-backed edtech firm Adda247's co-founder quits

People

WestBridge-backed edtech firm Adda247's co-founder quits

Premium
C4D Partners India promotes exec to partner role

People

C4D Partners India promotes exec to partner role

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW