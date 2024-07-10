Transforming India's Beverage Landscape: The Fresh Press Sets New Standards in Wellness

Launched in 2018 in Mumbai by model and actor turned entrepreneur Dino Morea, along with visionaries Mithil Lodha and Rahul Jain, The Fresh Press marked the beginning of a new era in India’s beverage market. Their mission was clear: to introduce a line of beverages that prioritised health, nutrition, and taste without compromising on quality.

Mithil Lodha and Rahul Jain, both transitioned from finance experts to wellness advocates, driven by a shared belief in the transformative power of natural, wholesome nutrition. Their global adventures deepened their bond and unveiled diverse ways cultures celebrate health through food, inspiring the inception of The Fresh Press.

Mithil and Rahul’s entrepreneurial journey began with a simple yet profound realisation: there was a lack of hygienic, natural beverage options free from sugar and preservatives. Growing up avoiding aerated drinks, they found a void in the market for healthy alternatives. This sparked their entrepreneurial spirit, leading to the founding of The Fresh Press in 2017. Their goal was to offer health-conscious individuals a choice that didn’t compromise on taste, quality, or well-being.

The Fresh Press offers a variety of juices, smoothies, shakes, fruit platters, and desserts, all crafted from 100% natural, sustainable ingredients. Popular flavours like mango, avocado, and strawberry resonate well with consumers increasingly leaning towards healthy lifestyle choices. The brand's commitment to quality is evident in its meticulous process of cold-pressing fruits, ensuring maximum nutrient retention and flavuor.

One of the unique challenges The Fresh Press addresses is the year-round availability of its flavours. To deliver these seasonal fruits all year long, the company employs a method of keeping the fresh fruits frozen. This approach allows them to serve fresh juices without the need for preservatives or added sugars, maintaining the integrity and health benefits of their products.

Since its inception, The Fresh Press has expanded to over 36 stores across India, including locations in Jamnagar, Gurugram, KP Pune, Versova, Kandivali, Bandra, BKC, Bhopal, Ambuja Mall, City Center, and Patna. Strategic partnerships with premium retailers like PVR Cinemas and Reliance FreshPik have significantly enhanced the brand’s visibility. A recent investment from Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund (GCCF) further underscores the financial community's confidence in The Fresh Press's business model and growth potential. Earlier this year, The Fresh Press was accepted into the 1st Cohort of Gruhas Gusto - A 6-month accelerator program by Gruhas, Jubilant Bhartia Family Office, Sabre Ventures (DLF Family Office), and Anthill Ventures along with 5 other start-ups from the food sector to expand their business.

The global cold-pressed juice market is projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, supporting The Fresh Press's expansion plans. The company is also enhancing its digital footprint by improving online ordering and delivery systems through platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, catering to the modern consumer's need for convenience and fast service.

The Fresh Press is more than just a juice brand; it represents a global movement towards a healthier lifestyle. Each product invites consumers to embrace healthier living, integrating high-quality beverage choices into their daily routines. As The Fresh Press continues to innovate and expand, it remains committed to enriching lives with nutritious beverage choices, aiming to become an integral part of daily health routines across India and beyond. Discover the refreshing taste of wellness with The Fresh Press and join the journey towards a healthier future.

