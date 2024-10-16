Top Rising Leaders to Follow in 2024

In 2024, a new generation of rising leaders is significantly impacting diverse industries. From climate fintech innovators and sustainable fashion entrepreneurs to healthcare disruptors and tech mentors, these trailblazers are reshaping the future with visionary leadership and a commitment to social, environmental, and technological progress. As they lead by example, their contributions inspire the next wave of changemakers, driving innovation, sustainability, and ethical growth in an ever-evolving global landscape.

Vaibhav Maloo - Managing Director of Enso Group

Vaibhav Maloo has been the Managing Director of Enso Group since 2009, leading the company with a vision for growth and innovation. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Carnegie Mellon University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Business from the University of Oxford. Initially overseeing the Group's energy operations, he later expanded into marketing. Currently, he is spearheading the development of "InfoProfile," a professional networking platform, while driving Enso Group’s strategic growth with a focus on innovation and excellence, in other fields.

Nirav Akshay Oza - CEO of Efcee Hotels

From New Zealand's hotel business to exploring travel, gastronomy, and real estate in India, Nirav's journey is one of twists and turns. Despite his success, he believes he’s just getting started. After early experiences in hospitality and agriculture, he discovered his passion for hotels; his first in Bhavnagar soon proved that the need for excellence existed worldwide.

Known for his fearless approach to business, Nirav constantly experiments takes risks, and learns on the go. For him, business is about steering through the surprises, which makes it exciting.

Now, he’s focusing on branded residences offering luxury living with hotel-like amenities in smaller cities and launching a coffee chain in Gujarat to create social spaces for the youth. Grounded yet forward-thinking, Nirav credits his success to timing, adaptability, and welcoming the unexpected.

Adnan Sarkar – Founder of Easy Boba

Adnan Sarkar is a seasoned entrepreneur with over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, focusing on culinary innovation and customer experience. His venture, Easy Boba, emerged from a deep understanding of global trends and Indian preferences, pioneering the introduction of authentic Bubble Tea to India. Drawing on insights from his travels in Southeast Asia, Adnan has set up nine outlets in Mumbai, emphasizing quality by sourcing ingredients directly from Taiwan. His previous success with Dr. Bubbles showcases his expertise, while Easy Boba reflects his commitment to sustainability, innovation, and elevating the Bubble Tea experience for Indian consumers.

Suraj Bajaj - Founder & CEO of Collegepond

Suraj Bajaj is the Founder & CEO of Collegepond, a premier overseas education consultancy that has guided over 20,000 students to top universities worldwide. Holding dual degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Columbia Business School, Suraj brings over 10 years of experience from leading investment banks and Big 4 firms. Under his leadership, Collegepond offers personalized application guidance, education loan assistance, and visa support, making it a trusted partner for students pursuing higher education in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and other leading destinations.

Kamalakar Devaki - Founder & CEO of SandLogic

Kamalakar Devaki, Founder & CEO of SandLogic, has emerged as a rising star in the AI space in 2024. Under his visionary leadership, SandLogic has introduced groundbreaking innovations like LingoForge, an advanced LLM Studio that offers a Build-Your-Own-Agent platform for enterprises. It incorporates Role-Based Data Access, ensuring secure and scalable AI deployment. Kamal also played a pivotal role in the development of the Shakti LLM, an indigenously developed language model, and the Krsna AI co-processor chip, delivering up to 15 TOPS of scalable performance for powerful on-device intelligence. These innovations are transforming AI by enhancing security, efficiency, and performance. Kamal's forward-thinking approach and deep expertise have firmly positioned SandLogic as a key player on the global AI stage, making him a leader to watch in 2024.

Heena Grover Menon – Founder of Samsarra Public Relations

Heena Grover Menon is a dynamic force in the media and communications industry with over 18 years of experience. Having worked with leading media houses like The Times of India, Hindustan Times, India Today, and the Zee Group, she has honed her expertise in journalism, strategic communication, content creation, and client servicing.

Driven by a vision to bring innovation and excellence to the PR industry, she founded Samsarra Public Relations. With a passion for storytelling and a commitment to client success, Heena is redefining the landscape of PR and communications across industries.

Saurabh Arora - Founder of Food Safety Helpline and Lab-training.com

Dr. Saurabh Arora has been a leader in the testing laboratory and research industry at Arbro and Auriga for more than 19 years. He established six state-of-the-art laboratories with a team of 500 scientists and served over 10,000 clients across different industries. Dr. Arora, a pioneer in quality, testing and regulatory compliance, is also the founder of Food Safety Helpline and Lab-training.com, now a key platform in food safety and lab training. In his tenure, Arbro was awarded among the Top 100 SMEs in India.

Pankaj Mishra - Founder of Gatih Foods Pvt Ltd

An alumnus of IIM Kolkata, former key team member of multiple consulting and FMCG firms, Pankaj Mishra took a leap in his professional journey and founded food products company, Gatih Foods Pvt. Ltd in 2022. Under the brand name, Mugdh, his company manufactures ghee, honey, saffron, rasgulla and gulab jamuns, available on e/q-commerce platforms. The company's core strength lies in B2B space where it does private label manufacturing for multiple reputed FMCG companies.

Simranjeet Singh & Pulkit Arora - Directors of CYK Hospitalities

As founders of CYK Hospitalities, an end-to-end F&B consultancy, Simranjeet Singh and Pulkit Arora are fueled by a passion for redefining the culinary experience. While Pulkit brings a creative vision that transforms dining into an adventure, Simran skillfully secures prime locations that elevate clients’ profiles. Together, they don’t just build businesses; they craft unforgettable success stories in the F&B industry. Their unique partnership blends innovation and strategy, ensuring that each project not only stands out but also leaves a lasting impact on diners and the market alike.

Utkarsh Gupta - Founder & CEO of Gruner Renewable Energy

Utkarsh Gupta, a visionary leader with nearly two decades of experience in the renewable energy sector, has established himself as the founder and CEO of Gruner Renewable Energy. Under his guidance, the company has emerged as a leading force in the industry, driving innovation and sustainability. His unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and relentless pursuit of technological advancements have positioned Gruner as a key player in the transition to a low-carbon future.

