Top Entrepreneurs Creating an Impact

In a vibrant testament to India’s entrepreneurial spirit, a recent compilation has spotlighted ten exceptional individuals whose innovative ventures are driving social change and inspiring the youth. This recognition, supported by Qi Media Network, comes at a time when entrepreneurs are reshaping the country’s economic landscape with fresh ideas, determination, and a commitment to making a difference.

Ankur Srivastava, a seasoned internet entrepreneur and founder of Qi Media Network, plays a pivotal role in amplifying voices that drive social change. Renowned as a transformative startup mentor and digital coach, he empowers founders through mentorship and guidance. His vision extends to fostering a community of entrepreneurs committed to impactful narratives, ensuring that stories resonate both locally and globally. Through his leadership, Srivastava inspires societal transformation by harnessing the power of digital storytelling.

Nida Fatima - Founder, Nida Cosmetics and Unstoppable India

Nida Fatima is an entrepreneur and founder of Nida Cosmetics and Unstoppable India, a platform promoting empowerment and innovation. She champions sustainable beauty through Nida Cosmetics, offering 100% natural products like lip oils, balms, and glosses, focusing on chemical-free formulations with natural SPF from seed oils. With a deep commitment to eco-friendly practices, Nida’s ventures reflect her passion for health, sustainability, and positive change. Her leadership at Unstoppable India emphasizes growth and inclusivity, aligning with her vision of driving impactful transformation across industries.

Rishi Tandulwadkar – Founder, ALIV

Rishi Tandulwadkar, founder of ALIV, is a pioneer in regenerative medicine and personalized wellness. Co-founding Solo StemCells in 2015, he aimed to address chronic health challenges inspired by his family’s experiences. After returning to India in 2017, he launched ALIV in 2019, focusing on evidence-based therapies and preventative healthcare. Rishi's innovative approach has earned him global recognition, including the Global Best Entrepreneur Pitch Award at the G20 Summit in Brazil, marking a significant achievement for Indian healthcare innovation.

Mr. Vinay Parashar - Co-Founder & Director, Silver Sickles

Vinay Prashar is the Co-Founder and Director of Silver Sickles Agro Plast Private Limited, established in November 2021. With over a decade of management and supply chain experience, he has driven the company to ₹400 crore in revenue within three years, establishing it as an industry leader. His background includes positions at SBI, Power2SME, Policybazaar, and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance. Vinay specializes in aligning sales strategies with business goals, providing customized solutions across packaging, agriculture, and automotive sectors.

Mr. Nikhil Jathar - Co-founder and CTO, AvanSaber

Nikhil Jathar, co-founder and CTO of AvanSaber, is transforming enterprise, utility supply chains, and inventory management with AI-XR-powered SaaS tools, compatible with top AR/VR headsets. A serial entrepreneur with successful SaaS and AI ventures, he’s recognized for driving tech innovation. Beyond business, Nikhil mentors entrepreneurs and shares insights on global platforms like the Asian African Chamber of Commerce & Industry, leaving a lasting impact on ERP systems and businesses worldwide.

Mr. Sunil Malviya - Founder & Managing Director, Malviya Factual Communication

Sunil Malviya, Founder & Managing Director of Malviya Factual Communication, has been in public relations since 2011. He established the PR agency in 2020, offering 360-degree branding and digital marketing solutions. With a focus on providing brands a comprehensive service under one roof, the agency has grown into a leading digital PR and marketing firm, serving clients both in India and internationally. Malviya Factual Communication helps brands with PR, digital marketing, and media strategies to boost their global visibility.

Dr. Vipul Lunawat, Founder Director, ISST Pune

Dr. Vipul Lunawat, Founder Director of ISST Pune, India’s first sports and fitness education institute, holds Ph.D. in Sports Management with over 20 years of experience. Since founding ISST in 2008, he has led its efforts in offering diverse undergraduate and postgraduate programs to develop athletes, managers, and sports support staff. A recipient of several national awards, Dr. Lunawat completed “Young Entrepreneurs Programme” at IIM Ahmedabad. He is a certified coach by Australian Ice Racing and Olympic Solidarity and coached over 3,000 students since 2004. He has represented India at major international events and World Championships as an athlete, coach and administrator.

Rashmi Kulkarni - Co-founder & Director, INDOAI Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Rashmi Kulkarni, Co-founder & Director of IndoAI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a pioneering company in edge AI smart camera technology, specializes in providing a platform for developers to deploy AI models. With over 8+ years of experience in UI/UX design and leadership, Rashmi has driven innovation in AI-powered solutions since co-founding IndoAI. She is committed to transforming industries by offering smart camera systems that enhance automation in sectors such as healthcare, retail, education sectors and many more. Rashmi is dedicated to empowering industries with scalable, AI-driven solutions while fostering a people-centric approach to creativity and technology.

Mr. Dipal Dutta - CEO & Founder, RedoQ

Mr. Dipal Dutta, the CEO and the Founder of RedoQ is creating a transformational change in the area of technology by developing automation solutions based on artificial intelligence technologies, which help industries improve their business processes and operational efficiency. His attitude towards the adoption of new solutions for the existing problems of the customers has found support in the clients and stakeholders. As the industry develops, Dipal plans to broaden the scopes of the offerings at RedoQ, enhance the AI capabilities of the company, and seek further collaborations for the advancement of enterprise automation and digital transformation.

Mr. Lokesh Nigam - CEO and Co-Founder, Konverz.ai

Lokesh Nigam is the CEO and Co-founder of Konverz.ai, bringing over two decades of experience in digital HR and creative leadership development. As a strategic thinker, he developed Kognoz, a platform that enhances customer engagement and business agility. His leadership in creating Konverz.ai has transformed hiring processes through intelligent automation. He is passionate about leveraging technology to optimize HR practices, helping organizations improve efficiency and success in recruitment and consulting strategies.’

Manish Aggarwal - Founder & CEO, FINQY

Manish Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of FINQY, is a visionary leader in Fintech with over 25 years of expertise in BFSI sales and financial services. Since founding FINQY in 2019, he has transformed the industry through innovative, customer-centric solutions. Known for blending traditional finance with advanced technology, Manish's collaborative leadership and strategic acumen have made financial products more accessible, positioning him as a key player in the 2024 Fintech revolution.

Mr. Manoj Adlakha - CEO & Founder, RedBeryl

Manoj Adlakha is the Founder and CEO of RedBeryl, a luxury lifestyle management company that transforms exclusivity through bespoke, high-end experiences. With over 30 years of leadership at American Express and Visa across India, Japan, and Singapore, he offers unparalleled expertise in the luxury sector. His commitment to exceptional customer service, honed during his tenure at American Express, informs RedBeryl’s vision, aiming to exceed client expectations and set new benchmarks in creating unique customised experiences tailored to the discerning needs of clients.

Ganesh Meenavalli - Co-founder, String Metaverse

String Metaverse, India’s first listed company in the AI and blockchain-powered metaverse space, is making waves as a top entrepreneurial force in 2024. With its innovative approach, the company is transforming how industries and individuals engage with technology, setting a new benchmark in the fast-growing Web 3.0 ecosystem. String Metaverse focuses on creating a free, engaging, and rewarding gaming ecosystem driven by the attention economy, which is valued at over $7 trillion globally.

The recognition of these ten impactful entrepreneurs highlights the dynamic landscape of Indian entrepreneurship, where innovation and social responsibility go hand in hand. Their collective efforts exemplify how businesses can serve as powerful catalysts for societal change, inspiring others to follow suit. Influential networks in the media, including the contributions of QI Media Network, play a crucial role in amplifying these stories, ensuring that the messages of inspiration and empowerment reach wider audiences across the nation.

