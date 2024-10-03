Together in Goa: The Exclusive Gathering of Female Founders and Investors by She Capital

In a startup ecosystem where female entrepreneurs continue to break barriers, She Capital has established its flagship event, Together, as a transformative gathering for female founders and select investors. Now in its third year, this exclusive 36-hour retreat in Goa brings together some of the most influential business leaders to foster collaboration, mentorship, and impactful change.

Founded in 2022 by She Capital, an early-stage venture fund that invests in female-led startups, Together was designed to amplify women's voices in entrepreneurship and create a space for female founders to connect with investors. "We named it 'Together' because we know that change accelerates when we come together," says Anisha Singh, founder of She Capital. "This isn't just a gathering for women; it's about collective progress. With a 65% female and 35% male attendance ratio, we believe everyone at this event is working toward the same goal — creating lasting change, together."

A Carefully Curated Experience

The event's intimacy and curated guest list set it apart. Together begins with masterclasses led by experienced founders and investors, followed by a beachside soirée where the all-white dress code has become a much-loved tradition.

The second day features networking breakfasts, keynote speeches, and panel discussions addressing essential topics like scaling, funding, and leadership.

Last year, fashion entrepreneur Masaba Gupta shared her business journey in the keynote address. This year, acclaimed actor Bhumi Pednekar will join Anisha Singh for a dynamic fireside chat, on exploring the power of bold choices, celebrating major wins, and sharing the joys of forging your own unique path. Paralympic medalist Simran Sharma will be leading a discussion on redefining what is possible. Among the variety of other panels, includes how female founders are proving their naysayers wrong around the world, and unpacking bias in the tech landscape.

Top Founders and Investors in Attendance

Consistently, Together attracts a high-calibre mix of founders and investors. This year, the guest list features industry leaders and founders like Pallavi Shroff (Managing Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas), Mabel Chacko (Open Financial Technologies), Sonali Jindal (Kissht), Neelu Khatri (Akasa Air), Neena Lekhi (Baggit), Meghna Agarwal (IndiQube) and Amit Chaudhary (Lenskart). Other notable attendees included founders from Clovia, Harappa UpGrad, Onsurity and Ellementry.

In addition, leading investors are also in attendance, representing firms like Aavishkaar Capital, Alteria Capital, B- Capital, CX Partners, DSG Consumer Partners, Fireside Ventures, Internation Finance Corporation (IFC), India Alternatives, Trifecta Capital and many more.

The Power of Community

More than just a conference, Together is a vital touchpoint for female founders and investors actively driving change. The event fosters an inclusive community where founders access resources, mentorship, and investment opportunities, while investors connect with high-growth startups led by women. It has already cemented its place as the go-to gathering for female founders and investors who are committed to building the future of equitable entrepreneurship.

Part of the Together community also includes the event partners Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Kotak, Gupshup, Cartier, AWS, Onsurity and HT Media. Their support has helped make this year's edition of the event, its largest.

Together 2024 promises to be a landmark gathering, bringing together over 150 of India's most visionary female-led and co-led startups. These entrepreneurs will have the unique opportunity to connect with the seniormost partners from India's elite venture capital firms. With this distinguished assembly of innovators and investors, Together 2024 is poised to make significant strides in bridging the gender and funding gap, amplifying its impact and setting a new benchmark for fostering diversity in India's startup ecosystem.

