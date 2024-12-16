The Third Episode of Crafting Bharat: Deep Tech with Big Bang Boom Solutions

India’s defence sector is witnessing a transformation driven by cutting-edge startups developing technologies like long-endurance drones, robotic swarms, and advanced surveillance systems. As the nation focuses on self-reliance, this wave of innovation is reshaping defence capabilities amidst a turbulent global landscape.

To celebrate these innovators, NewsReach has launched a special edition called Crafting Bharat: Deep-Tech Edition, powered by Innovation Venture Studio in association with Speciale Invest, BYT Avenue, and Faad Capital, brings you inspiring stories of visionaries shaping India’s tech landscape.

In this episode, Nithish Kumar, Investment Analyst at Speciale Invest, speaks with Dr R Shivaraman, co-founder of Big Bang Boom Solutions, about building advanced defence technologies like anti-drone systems and fire suppression solutions to address India’s unique challenges.

Dr Shiva, your journey spans academia, entrepreneurship in EdTech, and now a defence-tech startup. How did this evolution come about?

My journey has always been shaped by an eagerness to explore new frontiers and turn challenges into opportunities. I began with a background in computer science, where I was fortunate to participate in an exchange program at Carnegie Mellon University. That experience introduced me to nanotechnology, a field that was just beginning to emerge. The possibilities it presented—robots crawling on walls, innovations that felt straight out of science fiction—ignited a passion in me.

"Nanotech sounded like what you read in comic books," Dr. Shiva shared. "It was a chance to turn something that seemed unreal into a tangible reality. Why wouldn’t I jump at it?"

Following this passion, I pursued a master’s, a PhD, and even a postdoc in nanotechnology. While academia was rewarding, I grew frustrated by its limitations. Research often stayed confined to labs, with little real-world application. This led to my first venture, an EdTech startup, where we worked with universities to integrate research and problem-solving into their curriculum.

While the startup was successful and even went public, I realised something critical: universities prioritised patents and academic accolades over creating solutions that impacted lives. I wanted to get my hands dirty with innovation that mattered, which is how I gravitated toward the defence sector—a domain where cutting-edge technology directly serves national security and human lives.

What unique challenges have you faced in building Big Bang Boom Solutions, and how has the company adapted?

Building a defence-tech company in India comes with its own set of hurdles. One of the biggest challenges is the “single-buyer” problem—where the government is the primary customer. This leads to long procurement cycles and specific, often rigid requirements. To address this, the Big Bang Boom was built on two foundational principles: frugality and diversification.

"When we started, we operated out of a two-bedroom apartment with leaky walls," Dr. Shiva explained. "We didn’t spend money on fancy offices or marketing. Every rupee went into building a strong team and innovative technology. Our marketing was purely word of mouth, driven by the strength of our products."

Diversification has also been a key strategy. Unlike traditional defence companies that focus on a single product or domain, we developed multiple products across different areas, such as anti-drone systems, fire suppressants, and naval technologies. This approach has not only mitigated risks but also allowed us to tap into varied market needs. By diversifying, we’ve ensured that our company remains resilient in the face of challenges specific to any single domain.

How has your experience interacting with India’s defence leadership shaped your perspective?

My interactions with India’s defence leadership, including the Prime Minister and the Raksha Mantri, have been both inspiring and educational. One moment that stands out was during Aero India, where we presented our anti-drone systems and a nano-drone prototype.

"When the Prime Minister saw the nano-drone, his first question wasn’t about flight time or camera quality, which are typical queries. Instead, he asked, ‘How much sound does this make?’ That question immediately struck me," Dr. Shiva recalled. "It showed how deeply he understood the practical application of such technology. In a stealth operation, a noisy drone is practically useless."

This experience reinforced my belief in the government’s commitment to fostering indigenous innovation. Government initiatives have created an ecosystem that prioritises Indian startups, even allowing them room to iterate and improve. It’s a forward-thinking approach that has positioned India’s defence sector for remarkable growth.

If you could give one piece of advice to someone starting a defence-tech company in India, what would it be?

My advice would be to prioritise user engagement from day one. In defence, critical information about what has worked or failed is often inaccessible. Unlike academia, where failures are documented and shared, the defence sector operates in silos. This makes it imperative to build a strong network within the ecosystem.

"Having someone with defence experience on your core team—whether an ex-armed forces member or a seasoned defence professional—can make all the difference," Dr Shiva said. "If I were to start again, I’d ensure this from the beginning to avoid wasting time and resources reinventing the wheel."

Building these connections and leveraging insider insights can significantly streamline the process, helping new entrants navigate the complexities of this challenging but rewarding sector.

Tune in to the episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLVNZwMu4rM

What’s the ultimate vision for Big Bang Boom Solutions?

Our vision is ambitious—we want to create a defence-tech giant that India can be proud of. Think Lockheed Martin or Dassault Systems, but homegrown. The goal isn’t just to develop a few flagship products but to build a diversified portfolio that addresses India’s unique defence challenges and eventually serves as an export model for the world.

"This year, we’ve achieved key milestones: profitability within five years, raising â‚¹250 crores, and even returning capital to our early investors," Dr Shiva shared. "We’re not just building products; we’re building a sustainable business model. In the startup world, we’re what’s called a dragon, not a unicorn—profitable and returning value to our stakeholders."

Looking ahead, we aim to continue innovating, diversifying, and scaling.

Big Bang Boom is set to transform the global defence-tech landscape, showcasing the potential of Indian startups on the world stage. Stay tuned to Crafting Bharat: Deep-Tech Edition as we continue to bring you stories of India’s most innovative founders. These are the people turning bold ideas into reality and redefining what’s possible.

Content is produced/ created by the Crafting Bharat Team not by VCCircle.

