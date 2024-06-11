These Gruhas Gusto startups are aiding the standard millennial’s choice in exercising healthier snacking habits

The surge in snacking has made it an integral part of the average Indian’s daily routine, with apparently 76 percent of individuals snacking at least twice daily, according to a recent report.

As the Indian snacks market continues to expand — it is expected to reach INR 95+cr by 2032 — in a food-loving country that has opened its doors to every possible cuisine – in big bites or small, it is not surprising that 42 per cent of Indians enjoy their breakfast snacks of crackers and protein bars. It does beg the question of what people are choosing when it comes to health versus taste for the sake of convenience.

Clearly more than just a few Indians have literally had their fill of the ‘unhealthy’ if this recent study is anything to go by: according to a 2022 Mintel search, 43 per cent of Indian millennials have switched over to healthier foods and snacking options.

Spoilt for choice, it is not easy to compare calories and constantly wonder if the companies engaging in the snacking market really do have your healthiest interest at heart. The recent launch of the Gruhas Gusto accelerator saw the selection of 6 entrepreneurs, of whom the majority were focused on delivering healthy snacking solutions to the Indian market.

Gruhas Gusto is a 6-month accelerator program by Gruhas, Jubilant Bhartia Family Office, Sabre Ventures (DLF Family Office), and Anthill Ventures.

For those left befuddled by the variety, here are Gusto’s selected entrepreneurs who have used their life experiences to delve into and offer healthier choices for people

Evolve Snacks: In 2017, Angad Sehgal embarked on a mission to transform snacking with Evolve Snacks, offering affordable, healthy options infused with authentic Indian flavours. Recognising the lack of such choices at reasonable prices, the company aimed to revolutionise the market.

Fueled by a passion for innovation, Evolve Snacks meticulously crafted snacks using premium ingredients, free from additives. The goal was to empower consumers to make healthier choices without straining their wallets.

From vacuum-fried Khatta Meetha Namkeen and Murukku to Chilly Tomato Quinoa Chips and Ragi Chivda, Evolve Snacks provides guilt-free munching options, including baked, roasted, and vacuum-fried varieties—all at accessible prices.

Hemptyful: Revanth Kaza, a National Gold Medalist in swimming, driven by a passion for both physical and mental fitness, founded Hemptyful in 2022 with the goal of democratising the benefits of hemp. His deep interest in hemp seeds has made them an integral part of his daily routine, appreciated not just for their impressive protein content, but also for their ability to enhance heart health and cognitive function.

The brand is committed to ensuring that hemp-based products are accessible and affordable for everyone. Hemptyful's premium range comprises nutritious dips and cold-pressed oils, enriched with protein, omega-3, and essential nutrients, all contributing to overall well-being.

The Fresh Press: Founded in 2018 by Mithil Lodha and subsequently joined by actor Dino Morea as a co-founder, The Fresh Press operates approximately 40 outlets across nine cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi. Offerings include cold-pressed juices, smoothies, shakes, fruit platters, and desserts. With a core mission to enhance diets for improved health and quality of life, The Fresh Press aims to provide nutritious options for all.

Grabenord: Established in 2020 by Shalin Talajia, Grabenord arose from his and his wife's struggle to find readily available vegan options in India.

Embracing the philosophy of "loving animals, not serving them," the brand offers a wide array of 100% plant-based alternatives. From dairy-free sauces and dips to vegan gourmet products like spreads, butter, and pasta, Grabenord provides guilt-free indulgence for those seeking compassionate choices without sacrificing taste or quality.

