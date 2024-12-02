The Inaugural Episode of Crafting Bharat: A Deep Tech Edition with Agnikul Cosmos

India’s deep-tech sector is on a rapid growth trajectory, with the number of start-ups projected to surge from approximately 4,000 today to 10,000 by 2030, as per the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. These start-ups are working at the forefront of advanced technologies—artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, and more—to address complex global challenges. Driving this transformation is a new breed of entrepreneurs, the “deep-tech titans,” who are not only focused on business success but are also committed to making a meaningful impact on society

To celebrate these innovators, NewsReach has launched a special edition called Crafting Bharat: Deep-Tech Edition, powered by Innovation Venture Studio in association with Speciale Invest, BYT Avenue, and Faad Capital, brings you inspiring stories of visionaries shaping India’s tech landscape. The series kicks off with a focus on Agnikul Cosmos, a Chennai-based start-up that’s redefining space exploration by aiming to make it affordable and accessible.

In the inaugural episode, watch Nithish Kumar, an Investment Analyst at Speciale Invest, in conversation with Srinath Ravichandran, the co-founder of Agnikul Cosmos, as he shares the challenges, breakthroughs, and bold vision behind the achievements.

What was going on in your mind when you achieved that milestone? Could you share what the day before was like?

The launch lasted only 65-70 seconds, but it was the culmination of 2.5 years of preparation. Those two minutes felt like waiting for the results of a board exam, but instead of just one person passing, the entire team had to. Even a single failure could have ended the mission.

I remember oscillating between blanking out, praying, and intensely watching every screen. The tension was almost unbearable. Every call-off before that moment had felt like landing on the snake at 98 in a game of snakes and ladders—each time, we slid back to square one. But with every setback, the team grew stronger. “Every lesson learned made us more determined to succeed,” he shared.

Agnikul is known for hiring individuals from unconventional backgrounds. Why is that?

People with hardware experience but no direct space-tech background often approach problems differently. They don’t carry the baggage of “this won’t work.”

Most of our team comes from Tier 2 or Tier 3 cities, polytechnic colleges, or ITIs. They understand hardware deeply and are eager to learn. At the same time, we work with retired ISRO scientists who bring decades of expertise. This mix creates a vibrant, innovative environment.

I remember when we 3D-printed our first rocket engine. We didn’t know how to package it, so we literally carried it by hand. When we told this to a retired ISRO scientist, he laughed and said they had done the same thing in their early days. That sense of shared history keeps us grounded.

What’s the big dream for Agnikul Cosmos?

The dream is to make space transportation as simple as ground transportation. Imagine booking a rocket through an app—choosing your payload, destination, and launch date—and having it ready in two weeks.

“Getting to space should be as easy as booking a bus or flight,” Srinath explained. “Today, the question is how to get to space. We want to shift that focus to what people can do in space once they’re there.”

Agnikul Cosmos envisions a future where space is accessible to entrepreneurs, researchers, and businesses, unlocking its potential for exploration and innovation. As Srinath aptly said, “We’re not just building products; we’re building dreams.” In a world where the stars once felt out of reach, Agnikul is proving that the sky is no longer the limit—it’s just the beginning.

Tune in to the episode here: https://youtu.be/d0nUiYljPqE?si=h60pc8Wopm7Pl0sL

Stay tuned to Crafting Bharat: A Deep-Tech Edition as we continue to bring you stories of India’s most innovative founders. These are the people turning bold ideas into reality and redefining what’s possible.

