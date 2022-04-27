TA Associates ropes in Softbank Vision Fund\'s Vishal Gupta as director

Private equity firm TA Associates Wednesday said it has hired Vishal Gupta from Softbank Vision Fund as a director in its Mumbai office.

“We are pleased to expand TA’s investment team in Mumbai with the addition of Vishal,” said Dhiraj Poddar, head of TA Associates Advisory Pvt. Ltd and Managing Director at TA.

Earlier this month, VCCircle first reported about Gupta's appointment and the stepping down of Naresh Patwari, a partner at TA Associates. Patwari moved on to float his own investment firm.

“Vishal (Gupta) brings diverse experience across TA’s focus industries and an extensive knowledge of the Indian marketplace, including strong relationships within the technology sector," added Poddar.

Operating as investment director at the Softbank Vision Fund, Gupta’s focus revolved around technology investments within the consumer along with the education and financial services sectors.

Prior to the Vision Fund, Gupta was a vice president at TPG Capital, an associate with Credit Suisse and has also been associated with Boston-based Audax Group and Procter & Gamble.

TA Associates has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its commencement in 1968. The private equity firm is focused on segments within five industries -- technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer, and business services.

In India, it has backed companies such as BillDesk, Dr Lal PathLabs, TCNS Clothing (W) and Disha Microfinance.