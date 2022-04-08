Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. People
People
By
TA Associates\' Naresh Patwari steps down to start own firm
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Naresh Patwari, a partner at TA Associates, has left the private equity firm to start his own healthcare and consumer focused...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT