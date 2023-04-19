Startup valuations slump as VC firms tighten purse strings

Premium
Startup valuations in the private market are beginning to crack as investors save dry powder and deploy cash selectively, multiple investors and investment bankers said. Offers are increasingly made at valuations sharply lower than previous rounds, and all of them do not conclude successfully either. “Six months ago, founders were keeping ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.