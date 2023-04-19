facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Startup valuations slump as VC firms tighten purse strings

Startup valuations slump as VC firms tighten purse strings

Premium
Startup valuations slump as VC firms tighten purse strings
Credit: Thinkstock

Startup valuations in the private market are beginning to crack as investors save dry powder and deploy cash selectively, multiple investors and investment bankers said. Offers are increasingly made at valuations sharply lower than previous rounds, and all of them do not conclude successfully either. “Six months ago, founders were keeping ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Premium
Startup valuations slump as VC firms tighten purse strings

TMT

Startup valuations slump as VC firms tighten purse strings

Indian startups set for more pain as funding crunch worsens

TMT

Indian startups set for more pain as funding crunch worsens

Grapevine: Air India seeks tie-ups for AIESL bid; Continuum Green gets two bidders

General

Grapevine: Air India seeks tie-ups for AIESL bid; Continuum Green gets two bidders

Sorenson Capital, Eight Roads, others back Safe Security with $50 mn cheque

TMT

Sorenson Capital, Eight Roads, others back Safe Security with $50 mn cheque

Premium
Antler enters last leg to hit final close of first India VC fund

Finance

Antler enters last leg to hit final close of first India VC fund

How BP Ventures-backed taxi startup BluSmart is picking EV fight with Uber, Ola

TMT

How BP Ventures-backed taxi startup BluSmart is picking EV fight with Uber, Ola