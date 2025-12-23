HCL Tech's software arm to buy two firms to strengthen data, AI vertical
HCL Tech's software arm to buy two firms to strengthen data, AI vertical

By Prithvi Durai

  • 23 Dec 2025
Credit: 123RF.com

HCLSoftware, the software division of Indian IT services firm HCL Technologies, plans to acquire two foreign companies that will help its data and AI division, Actian, expand the reach of its data platforms that help generate business insights.

HC Software, which counts more than 20,000 companies as its clients, said in exchange filings made today that it plans to acquire San Francisco-based analytics and report-generating platform Jaspersoft, which is part of Cloud Software Group, for $240 million (approximately Rs 2,152 crore); and Antwerp-based agentic AI software firm Wobby for 4.5 million euros (approximately Rs 47.6 crore).

The all-cash deal for Jaspersoft, which is likely to be completed within the next six months of signing, will enable HCLSoftware’s data division, Actian, add embedded analytics and report-generating capabilities.

Jaspersoft

“With Jaspersoft, Actian will provide seamless AI-powered embedded analytics with strong architectural flexibility, allowing high-volume pixel-perfect reports and interactive dashboards to be seamlessly integrated into customer-facing applications, driving scalable self-service business intelligence,” said Marc Poěer, CEO of Actian & Portfolio General Manager of HCLSoftware’s Data & AI division.

The acquisition is subject to approvals from Indian and US authorities, including approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Wobby
“With Wobby, Actian provides LLM-powered natural-language analytics on a unified, governed semantic layer, enabling self-service analytics that delivers context-rich, accurate insights and a foundation for scaling GenAI initiatives with confidence,” said Poěer. Wobby’s revenues in Jan-March 2024 were 0.1 million euros.  

The all-cash transaction is likely to be completed by February 2026, subject to approvals under the Belgian foreign direct investment (FDI) norms. 

