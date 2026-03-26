Infosys to acquire US firms Optimum Healthcare, Stratus for $560 mn

Infosys' kiosk at the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi in February 2026 | Credit: Reuters/Bhawika Chhabra

​Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest IT services firm, has entered into separate agreements to acquire US-based technology companies Optimum Healthcare IT and Stratus Global LLC for a total of $560 million (Rs 5,270 crore) in cash.

Infosys will buy healthcare consulting company Optimum for up to $465 million and insurance technology company Stratus for $95 million, the company said in a stock exchange filing late Wednesday. The deal values include upfront and earnout payments but exclude management incentives and retention bonus.

The acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT will help Infosys strengthen its healthcare capabilities. The deal “significantly enhances” Infosys’ presence in the provider segment, adding new clients and relationships, expanding technology capabilities, and creating synergies across new buying centres, it said.

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Optimum is majority owned by private equity firm Achieve Partners. The PE firm had acquired a controlling stake in Optimum in June 2020.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Florida, Optimum recorded revenue of $275.9 million for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $106.6 million and $114.3 million in the previous two years.

Meanwhile, Stratus is a technology solutions provider for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry. Its acquisition strengthens Infosys’ leadership in the insurance sector and accelerates AI-powered digital and data transformation for global P&C insurance clients, the Indian company said.

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Founded in 2001 and headquartered in New Jersey, Stratus brings a team of more than 450 experts with deep industry knowledge, consulting excellence, and advanced technology capabilities. It has a global delivery footprint that spans across the US, Canada, and India, Infosys said.

Stratus recorded revenue of $42.8 million for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2025, up from $36.2 million and $35.1 million in the previous two years.

Infosys said it expects both the transactions to close during the first quarter of 2026-27, subject to regulatory approvals and completion of closing conditions.​

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