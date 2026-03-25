Insight Partners leads Series C funding in Rocketlane

(From left) Rocketlane founders Srikrishnan Ganesan, Vignesh Girishankar, and Deepak Bala

Rocketlane, a Chennai-based B2B software-as-a-service platform for client project delivery, has raised $60 million (around Rs 564 crore) in a Series C funding round led by US-based Insight Partners.

The round takes the company’s total funding thus far to $105 million, Rocketlane said in a statement.

The latest round comes nearly two years after Rocketlane raised $24 million in its Series B round in 2024, which saw participation from 8VC, Matrix Partners India (now known as Z47), and Nexus Venture Partners.

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Rocketlane operates in the professional services automation segment, a space that has gained relevance as enterprises look to operationalise AI deployments.

The company claimed that it saw strong business momentum over the past year, with revenue more than doubling as enterprises moved beyond AI experimentation toward execution-driven use cases.

Rocketlane has also expanded its enterprise footprint globally, opening offices in London, New York, and San Francisco, while increasing its average deal size by 4.5 times since 2023.

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The company plans to use the capital to deepen development of its recently launched platform Nitro, scale enterprise go-to-market efforts, and expand its global presence.

“Professional services teams are becoming central to delivering measurable outcomes from AI investments,” said Apoorva Goyal, Principal at Insight Partners. “Rocketlane’s AI-first approach enables these teams to scale impact without increasing headcount.”

The company’s positioning aligns with a broader industry shift toward what it describes as an “Outcome Era,” where enterprise AI adoption is judged by tangible business results rather than pilot deployments.

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Rocketlane co-founder and chief executive officer Srikrishnan Ganesan said the focus has moved from product-led growth to services-led execution. “The next generation of platforms will move beyond tracking work to actually executing it,” he said, adding that professional services teams and forward-deployed engineers are becoming key drivers of enterprise AI success.

Rocketlane claims that it serves more than 750 customers globally, including 17 companies on the Forbes Cloud 100 list. Its client base includes companies such as Intercom, Glean, and Notion.â€‹

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