Elmed Life Sciences, Qweebi raise early-stage capital

Pruthivin Reddy Madduri, founder, Elmed Life Sciences

Elmed Life Sciences, which is focussed on probiotic and biological solutions across animal health, aquaculture, agriculture and human health, has secured $2.7 million (Rs 25.4 crore) in Series A funding from AgriSURE Fund, an agri-focused investment fund managed by Nabventures, the venture capital arm of NABARD.

The fresh capital will help the company in its next phase of growth, as it expands its manufacturing, strengthens R&D and scales up distribution across key markets.

The startup, founded by Pruthivin Reddy Madduri and co-founded by Nikhil Konkathi, operates across four segments: animal health, agriculture, aquaculture and human health, offering probiotic-based solutions tailored to the needs of poultry, dairy, livestock, shrimp, fish farming and soil/plant health.

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It aims to expand its manufacturing capabilities in Hyderabad, while strengthening its research and development in microbiome-based solutions. It also plans to deepen its distribution network across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets in India and build a stronger presence in international markets driven by rising demand for sustainable, antibiotic-free solutions.

Qweebi, a K-12 online STEM platform, has secured $500,000 (around Rs 4.7 crore) in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

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Global leaders including Jeroen Tas, former co-founder of Mphasis and Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer at Philips, and Arpit Jain, co-founder and CEO of edtech platform SplashLearn also participated in the round.

The startup, founded by Vivek Seetharaman and Abhishek Avana, is an online makerspace platform that helps schools to run hands-on engineering and robotics projects entirely through a web browser, eliminating the need for physical supplies or robotics kits.

It will use the funds to develop its product and expand adoption across U.S. school districts.



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