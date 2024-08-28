Singapore's Granite Asia appoints former Astarc exec to lead India operations
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Singapore's Granite Asia appoints former Astarc exec to lead India operations

Singapore's Granite Asia appoints former Astarc exec to lead India operations

By Malvika Maloo

  • 28 Aug 2024
Premium
Singapore's Granite Asia appoints former Astarc exec to lead India operations

Granite Asia, a Singapore-headquartered investment firm formerly known as GGV Capital Asia, has set up its base in India and has hired an executive to lead its India operations. The firm, with over $5 billion in assets under management, invests in multiple regions in Asia Pacific region including Southeast Asia, Japan, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Singapore's Granite Asia appoints former Astarc exec to lead India operations

People

Singapore's Granite Asia appoints former Astarc exec to lead India operations

PE-backed Medikabazaar names former Healthium Medtech exec new CEO

Healthcare

PE-backed Medikabazaar names former Healthium Medtech exec new CEO

Kae appoints former Endiya exec, elevates own partner to general partner position

People

Kae appoints former Endiya exec, elevates own partner to general partner position

SEBI bars Anil Ambani from securities markets for five years, Ambani mulls response

People

SEBI bars Anil Ambani from securities markets for five years, Ambani mulls response

SEBI chief earned revenue in potential rules violation, documents show

Markets

SEBI chief earned revenue in potential rules violation, documents show

Premium
Dubai Future District Fund sees change of guard as CEO steps down

People

Dubai Future District Fund sees change of guard as CEO steps down

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW